Containment: 10 music of Selena Gomez to listen to keep morale high !

Share on Facebook

With containment, it can be difficult to successfully take care ! It was therefore selected for you the 10 best musics of Selena Gomez !

For 14 days already, the whole of France was confined ! With the arrival of beautiful days, it is important to stay in a good mood ! MCE TV has selected for you the 10 best musics of Selena Gomez !

#1 Love you like a love song : Released in 2011, this is the first song of the album When The Sun Goes Down. This title was a hit upon its release. Ultra pop, this song will make you want to dance and party !

#2 Good for you : Released in 2015 in collab with A$AP Rocky, this song is the second album Revival. For the first time, Selena Gomez has recorded a song with a rapper ! An initiative which he managed very well !

#3 the Same old love : Always album Revival, this title shows a new facet of the famous singer. In fact, Selena Gomez addresses the different types of romantic relationships. She also speaks of something toxic it is important to separate.

#4 Naturally : Released in 2009, this piece is a part of the first album of Selena Gomez : Kiss & Tell. The clip was a hit ! The famous singer was still very young at the time !

#5-The Hearts wants what it wants : that came Out in 2014 in one single, this song was reportedly inspired by the relationship that Selena Gomez has been living with Justin Bieber. At the time, fans thought that the singer had replied to him on Instagram.

#6 Come and get it : Released in 2013, this title is part of the album Stars Dance. The singer chose this song to start his solo career and has been part of the top 10 american. This title was a real success for Selena Gomez.

#7 Dance again : his latest album Rare released this year, this title will boost the morale of his fans ! In fact, both pop, sensual and modern, this music to a charisma

#8 Lose you to love me : a Lot more quiet, this is the title of the album Rare. In this piece, she speaks ofa relationship toxic that it has lived. It would seem, therefore, that it is addressed to Justin Bieber.

#9 Taki Taki : In collab with Cardi B, Dj Snake and Ozuna, this song came out in 2018 will you give want to dance ! Sounds ultra Latin, this music is a bit reggaeton recalls the heat of the summer.