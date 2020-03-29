Containment: 10 music of the wise to listen to keep morale high !
On this day 12 of the containment, MCE TV has chosen for you the 10 best music of the wise to help you keep the morale
Then that one comes to learn that the confinement was extended by two weeks, it is important to deal with. Thus, in MCE TV, we decided to make a list of the 10 best music wise. Keys solar, these titles will make you travel.
- #1 Monaco : From their only album, Return , released in 2019, this song to the notes of a summer holiday provides an effect of softness. Simply close your eyes to the words and the rhythm gives you the feeling of being at the edge of the beach.
- #2 The Weather is Good : This cover Isabelle Pierre is much more rhythmic than the original release in 1971. This title, referred to the social, love and the holidays. Once again, this is a piece that will make you want to dance.
- #4 love love love : This song is a Remix of the song of the same title Mouloudji. Very beautiful, this is music that speaks of love is catchy !
- #5 Rua Madureira : This time it’s a cover of Nino Ferrer. As well, this song discusses a man’s love for a brazilian. It rises in a “caravelle ” which never arrived “.
- #6 The united Republic Badinter : This piece, which dates 2015 resumes the speech of Robert Badinter. He speaks, therefore, of France, equality and the death penalty.
- #7 head Kick : This song, without a word, has the air of the south of France. A bit nostalgic, this music will make you undeniably travel. This is a cover of Pierre Bachelet.
- #8 Love is Blue : More catchy, this cover of Andre Popp takes up the musical theme of the piece. On the other hand, there are no words.
- #9 Maria : In the same vein as Monaco, this piece evokes the love and the warmth of the sun. In the event of a decline of morale, this title will help you re-motivate !
- #10 You’re part of the past : Thus, the music tones, fresh and modern, and is very danceable. The trio of the wise has been able to re-mix it with flying colors.