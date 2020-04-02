Containment: 10 pieces of Aya Nakamura to listen to in order to keep the moral !

Share on Facebook

The containment begins to be felt ! MCE TV has decided to help you deal with the 10 best songs by Aya Nakamura !

Since Tuesday, 17 march, we are confined to our home. What could be better than the music to keep the morale ? So we decided to make the top 10 of the best songs of Aya Nakamura !

#1 Djadja : Second title of his second album, Djadja is the song most listened to Aya Nakamura ! And we understand why, ultra, dancing, this song will make you forget about containment !

#2 Pookie : The singer of 23 years has a hit with this music ! In fact, it has more than 94 million listens on Spotify. His clip has been all the rage. Therefore, it has been turned in the château de Fontainebleau , and she’s wearing the same dress as Michelle Obama !

#3 In my bubble : The title is present on the second album of the singer and is part of his best pieces. Aya Nakamura is back on its history and on his musical career. It feels raised in its own bubble, away from it all ! It is also said : “Put in my bubble, asked a question in my bubble. “

#4 40% : In this music, Aya Nakamura speaks of his temperament. She challenges a man who thinks he’s in control of it : “But my god it is sweet, wallah I the leads to the end” . As well, another song that will make you dance !

#5 Gangster : Released in 2018 on the album Nakamura, ct his music seems to allow Aya Nakamura move on to something else. It is about a relationship that ends, pages that turn. Thus, she equates the man to a gangster !

#6 Soldier : In this piece, the woman is a very beautiful declaration of love to his companion. Through this title, we discover, at once jealous and ultra romantic. “I can not control my envy, it is like that when I’m toe / If you’re out of my life, I fall into the void “.

#7 Wow : With this song, the last title of his second album, the pace is much slower. Aya Nakamura speaks of the love which can be destructive. When two people do not want to separate. As well, the girl sings ” You tear each other apart, it is destroyed. “

#8 It hurts : This title appears on the album ” Nakamura “. In this piece, the famous singer attacks the men. Again, she expressed her rage against the male persons. She talks about her success, which would have injured a man…

#9 : Ultra dance, this song is a hymn to friendship ! Thus, Aya Nakamura explains that for her, the friendship, the union makes the force ! This title will make you dream at the end of the confinement, to be reunited with your friends !