Containment: 10 pieces of Niska to listen to in order to keep the moral !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

The confinement makes you weak and you feel like having a playlist at the top ? MCE TV offers you 10 sounds of Niska to keep morale high !

During the containment, MCE TV offers you the chance to entertain you. What’s better than a best-of your favorite artists ? Today, we offer you the best sounds of Niska. Get ready to dance all day, so !

  • #1 being Undermined as never before. The his legendary Maitre Gims released in 2015, was a hit ! And for those of you who do not know, the singer is a duet with… Niska ! So, we go get up from his couch and sing !
  • #2 Networks. ” Asked, I’m in Jack in my bendo… Pouloulou ! “ How to establish this classification without this song Niska, so ? The music has thus risen to the first place of the Top Singles in France.
  • #3 W. L. G. From the album Commando of Niska, the single a and hardcover upon its release. Proof of that is, 88 million views since its release. A lively music that will make you dance.
  • #4 Medicine. The piece of Niska, a duet with Booba, has been around the world ! The tempo of the music is amazing. Zero doubt that he will carry you as much as we do !
  • #5 Versus. This song, a duet Niska-MHD has made a lot of noise at the time of exit in April 2018. The presence of the prince of the Afro-trap has a lot to do. A duo burning that you will be dancing at the approach of the beautiful days.

Niska in the clip ” Medicine “

The best songs the singer has to listen for the containment

  • #6 Building. Walk his crocodile in the middle of the street, laid in a basket giant… The clip that accompanies the song of Niska, therefore, is a visual beauty. We bet you’ll have it in mind !
  • #7 Salty. “You wanted to be the life of Tony in the street, but the addition is salty “, sings Niska. The song, released in 2017 is a classic. Despite its age, the sound quality therefore remains intact.
  • #8 From Monday to Monday. The sound of Niska which is worth the detour. Released last summer, the song is so, for aficionados of the singer, unbeaten.
  • #9 Silicone-coated. Released three months ago, the piece of Niska has, therefore, a need three days of shooting, as mentioned by the singer in the caption of his YouTube video.
  • #10 Liquid. So we finished this ranking with her duet with Shay. The pretty belgian, thus, offers a piece that wants to be a poem… the money ! A duo validated with nearly 26 million views.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
