Containment: 10 tracks from Rihanna to regain the moral and dancing !

MCE has selected for you the best clips of Rihanna to regain the moral and dancing during the confinement. Ready to unleash ?

During the period of the confinement, it is important to motivate yourself ! So why not dance ? MCE has selected the 10 best songs of Rihanna for you shimmy ! Check out our selection.

You have managed to hold out until the 14th day of the confinement ! Congratulations, you’ve saved lives without even knowing it ! Yes but now, your morale drops more and more… But don’t panic !

In fact, we’ve found a solution in MCE ! In short, there is no secret. You need to motivate you to do physical activities. Such as sports or… of the dance. Moreover, it also allows you to spend !

But it is always better to do it in music ! While waiting for the release of the album, R9 Rihanna, you have concocted a playlist of special Huey for to find the morale during the confinement !

And believe us, you will feel like you wiggle, just after having finished this article. Indeed, the songs of Rihanna are always the fishing. So, it’s worth the look!!!

Containment: The 10 best songs of Rihanna for dancing !

Pon De replay

Then forget about the confinement, it is necessary to go back further in time. Like in 2005 ! As well, the Huey would pull out his tube hit ” Pon de Replay “ this year. A song, dance and R&B perfect for the dance floor !

Don’t Stop The Music

You just smile again. Then, you’re not going to stop in so good way ! “Don’t Stop The Music” by Rihanna can only give you want to go up the sound ! Even more than that !

S. O. S

Here’s a song perfect for containment ! Thus, thees words of “S. O. S” could almost stick to the situation ! “S. O. S please, somebody help me. It is not healthy for me to feel like this… “

Only Girl

The title ” Only Girl “, excerpt from the 5th album of Rihanna, has received the best record dance of the year 2010. Moreover, it is not for nothing that it adds to the playlist. We love it still !

We Found Love

In 2011, the title ” We Found Love “, featuring with the DJ Calvin Haris, fits perfectly in the trends of electro of the time. So why not get into the past time of a dance ?

Rude Boy

In the music video ” Rude Boy “, Rihanna takes you into a universe very cabriolé and high in color. In fact, it is very danceable and above all rhythmic. Then, one puts you to the challenge to shimmy like it !

S&M

At the time, the clip “S&M” was a lot of talk about him to its scenes of daring ! In short, Rihanna was deemed too provocative ! But this tube also dance as electro continues to make dance more than one. Even you !

Man Down

“Rum bum bum bum. Man Down… “ This piece of Rihanna’s stay very long in the charts in 2016. His rhythm of reggae makes you want to dance throughout the song. And you ?

Work

This playlist special Huey could not exist without a mention of the title ” Work “. Besides, who has never trémoussé on this featuring with Drake to the sounds of reggae-pop ? You never hear it too !

Wild Thoughts

It was the tube of the summer of 2017 ! In Wild Thoughts, there was a Huey very caliente. And we love it ! You remember fun on the dancefloor ? Then close your eyes, it is as if you were there yet !