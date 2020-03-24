Containment: 5 accounts Instagram to follow for doing sport at home !

Share on Facebook

In confinement it must not forget to play sports ! MCETV you made a top 5 of the accounts on Instagram to follow to keep the shape.

More than a week of confinement, this is it ! However, it is necessary to keep in shape and, therefore, do sports. At home of course ! MCETV advises 5 accounts Instagram to continue to exercise at home.

5 accounts Instagram to do sport at home

Iris Mittenaere : the sport without any hardware

The former Miss France is sharing her routine sport on Instagram. For the moment, two programs for two sessions distinct. The first concerns the work of the legs but also glutes. The second focuses on the abs.

His IGTV takes a few minutes and offers 5 exercises for each body part. What do a sports program daily. The more ? No equipment is needed, therefore, very simple to make !

JujuFitcats : exercises for the home

We do this more. Juju job for the containment of workouts to do at home. On his Youtube channel they post even a training to do as a couple, without any hardware, once again.

On his account Instagram, JujuFitcats also publishes exercises to do in his story. Better yet, two IGTV are available with the theme : abs

Tiboinshape : for the more experienced

The Youtubeur used to make videos on weight training, is also part of the experience ! On Youtube, he publishes this morning a video of a complete practice to do at home.

On his account Instagram, Tibo has published exercises for the arms and abs. You can also find several IGTV on his account for years longer. Only downside : it is often necessary basic equipment like an elastic band, a skipping rope or weight.

Laury Thilleman : the gentle sport to relax

Even a former Miss France ! This time, the sport goes a little more smoothly. Laury offers yoga sessions to do at home. If we are fed up with the weight training, but want to continue to do sports, his account is a great alternative !

The videos are in the category IGTV of his account, but are visible on his feed. Above all, don’t forget to warm up !

Sissy Mua : live sport daily

Sissy Mua is a fitgirl experienced ! During the confinement she throws a live Instagram daily to 18h for those who are interested. For live music and all videos to workout at home you have to go on his second account ” teamtrainsweateat” .

In short, no more excuses for not doing sport ! Many accounts offer a sports session useful and free. Then, all in your run and you will sweat.