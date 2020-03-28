Containment: 5 accounts Tiktok to follow for fashion fans only !

Share on Facebook

The stars of fashion are more and more numerous to join the social network TikTok. Zoom in on the top 5 account to discover !

You are fans of fashion and in need of inspiration for your looks special containment ? Good news ! MCE has dug up for you 5 accounts to follow on TikTok.

Since the beginning of the containment, the social network TikTok cased ! In fact, the peoples are more and more likely to succumb to the trend. And they all to make videos !

The platform thus gives birth to new trends. Between challenges and choreography, the users imagination ! And their achievements are sometimes incredible.

The stars of fashion have, therefore, decided to use TikTok to continue to make the buzz during the confinement. We can then find icons fashion in videos, ultra-trendy. MCE has also selected for you the best accounts to follow !

Containment : 5 accounts mode to follow any emergency !

Bella Hadid

The top Bella Hadid has joined TikTok for care during confinement. The bomb is then dream of her fans with her choreography is sexy. As a bonus, the pretty brunette we also inspires with its looks casuals to stay at home. We love it !

Olivier Rousteing

Fashion designers have not escaped the trend ! The artistic director of Balmain has therefore decided to launch. He then shares the video hilarious with his fans. A good way to discover the artist in his daily life !

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin score also on TikTok ! They put the stage in choreographies successful. And as always, the duo is ultra stylish, even during the confinement !

Lizzo

The american singer proved a massive hit on TikTok. The latter deflects with humor trends. It mocks then of the mode of the mini bags. His video has already made the rounds of the web. Amazing !

Young Emperors

This couple has joined TikTok a few days ago. They are put in scene through sequences ultra worked. And surprise : their looks are always very trendy ! Something to inspire the viewers !