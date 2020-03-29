Containment: 5 clips of Aya Nakamura to get motivated to do sport !

Share on Facebook

MCE has selected for you the best clips of Aya Nakamura for sports during the confinement. Ready to you spend on music ?

In lack of motivation to do sport at home ? No more excuses ! MCE has selected 5 clips of Aya Nakamura to train in the good mood ! Discover our playlist special containment !

Since the beginning of the confinement, the French are more likely to opt for the sport at home. In fact, they are willing to do anything to keep in shape and spend.

The videos of the trainings will then multiply on the canvas. However, it is sometimes difficult to find the motivation to move from her sofa. At MCE, we’ve found the solution to get into the sport during the confinement !

Indeed, what better than music to spend ? We then selected the tubes of the queen of the atmosphere : Aya Nakamura ! The sounds of the star is always the fishing ! And the clips are then likely to motivate you to move !

Containment : the best tubes of Aya Nakamura to spend at home !

DjaDja

That said Aya Nakamura, said necessarily DjaDja ! In fact, the star has made the buzz with this song in 2018. Two years later, the tube always causes us all to dance ! The sound is so ideal for starting to warm up in the good mood !

Girlfriends

To continue to provide you ambiancer, opt for the second tube of Aya Nakamura ” Girlfriends “. Let yourself be carried away by the rhythm of the song. Bonus : the star makes us dream with beautiful landscapes in its clip. We love it !

Pookie

This is the song to stay motivated during the confinement ! With Pookie, it’s impossible not to give back ! This tube of Aya Nakamura will inevitably set the mood in your living room !

Behavior

This is the tube which proved a massive hit at the moment ! Indeed, users play a parody of the song by Aya Nakamura singing ” I’m in my confinement bah yeah “. We suggest that you have fun on this sound at home !

40%

To complete your training in sweetness, opt for the latest single from Aya. And for the more motivated, you can even learn the choreography of the clip ! A good way to spend time in a fun way !