Containment: 5 films apocalyptic to mater to defuse !

With containment, it is difficult not to get bored. In order to de-dramatize a little, you will find a couple of movies with apocalyptic to see.

First, in order to be put in the bath, we offer you to look at Contagion, a film released in 2011 with Matt Damon and Marion Cotillard. In Hong Kong, a virus that is affecting multiple people and Beth Emhoff dies once she returned home from this unknown virus.

Mitch (Matt Damon), the husband of Beth seems immune to the virus so that it spreads quickly and all over the world. The situation worsens quickly and the virus caused millions of deaths.

And then, on Netflix, we suggest you see one of the films flagship of this genre : Last Train to Bussan Sang-ho Yeon released in 2016. The film Korean highlights Seok-woo, a businessman, very busy, who decides to bring her daughter with her mother.

In the train, an infected person transforms into a zombie and turns of many other passengers. Seok-woo is doing everything to get out of and some passengers decide to show solidarity. Yet, others are willing to do anything to stay alive, and they show themselves to be selfish, even dangerous.

Containment: viruses and films of zombies with the program

In the same kind of movies, found also on Netflix World War Z released in 2013 with Brad Pitt. Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) finds himself in a traffic jam with his entire family. The father of the family understands that it is something unusual. Humans turn into zombies and they infect many people.

Chaos reigns, and Gerry Lane did everything to shelter his family. Yet, while the world will quickly find themselves surrounded by the zombies and the situation worsens.

People in containment can also be in front of 28 Days later from Danny Boyle, released in 2003. In this movie, a commando of the Animal Protection releases many monkeys in a laboratory. Once released, primates infected by a unknown virus attack the human.

28 days later, there is almost nothing left of the Earth, and Jim, a courier, wakes up from the coma. He discovers a world much different, and in the chaos.

Finally, if you love movies around extraterrestrials, it offers you to see Extinction on Netflix. It follows the story of a father of a family who is haunted by visions of alien invasion. However, her worst nightmare happens and the world is in the midst of the war against these newcomers.