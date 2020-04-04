Containment: 5 movies with Brad Pitt, who confirmed that it is a very good actor !

Share on Facebook

The fame of Brad Pitt is more to do ! The actor is a monster of the cinema and we can’t get enough of his films. You made a top 5.

The reputation of Brad Pitt is more to do. The actor, 56-year-old has a lot of films to his credit. In these, a lot of nuggets. MCETV you made a top 5, even if 5 is not enough !

Top 5 best movies of Brad Pitt

Fight Club : a Brad Pitt with a breathtaking darkness

Love it or not like but there was no question that Fight Club is not in this top. A film that starts to date but with an extraordinary plot. Brad Pitt plays a character ambivalent, violent but also exciting.

A character black, a beast of sex-like guardian angel version of rock and roll.

This movie is so part of those to see in a lifetime. No one can doubt the flow of the story and is so captivating throughout.

This masterpiece released in 1999 sheds light on Jake an expert in insurance, depressed and uncomfortable in his skin. He becomes addicted to the thrill of a boxing club. We say no more but Brad Pitt shines as ever in this film.

Troy : the blockbuster in ancient Greece

Two rooms, two atmospheres ! This time it is found in the Story of the people of Troy. The actor appears as beautiful as a god, often bare-chested on the side of an Orlando Bloom equally sublime.

We already know the story of Troy by the books of History. This 2004 film is happening in Ancient Greece.

The queen of Sparta, Helen is abducted. What follows is a story of impossible love, a duel between two brothers but also the famous Trojan horse.

Brad Pitt performer Achilles in the film. One of the most famous characters in Greek mythology.

Ocean’s 11 : Brad Pitt in master of poker and bluff

There is a Brad Pitt totally different in Ocean 11. Here we are talking about money and heist. Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney) out of jail and wants to rob the biggest casinos in Las Vegas. For that he assembles a group of thieves.

A movie where we laugh a lot, but where the plot is really captivating. The actor plays Rusty Ryan, a master in the art of the bluff. It teaches how to bluff in poker.

Mr and Miss Smith : a couple of sexy but dangerous

One of the action movies that we prefer it to be Brad Pitt. Already, because his girlfriend in the film is Angelina Jolie. But also for the plot to be both thrilling and comical.

Mr and Mrs Smith are a couple ” mundane “. Except, in reality, Mr. Smith is the executor for a secret organization and Mrs. Smith, a killer to pledge to sell his services to the highest bidder.

But everyone does not know the activities of their dear and tender, so they will be in competition again on the same contract : eliminate one another.

Interview with a vampire : a film with an emotional power that is pure

It is one of the few science-fiction films of Brad Pitt. He plays a vampire alongside Tom Cruise. A film from 1994 that has not taken a wrinkle.

It is simply the story of a vampire several centuries old. He tells his story to a journalist. In the film the two vampires are in love but also hate.

Indeed, it is Tom Cruise that transformed Brad Pitt into a vampire. Between hatred, love and guilt, the vampire tells her life through the centuries. A movie to enjoy a rainy Sunday.

A top 5 is not enough for the actor. So if you have already seen these movies, please do not hesitate to throw you on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the last Tarantino film that is a true gem.