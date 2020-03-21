Containment: 5 recipes using nutella for a taste of gourmet !

Share on Facebook

You don’t know what to do to the taste ? MCETV give you 5 recipes using Nutella that will make you salivate.

It is snack time and you don’t know what to do ? Don’t worry, MCETV you have dug up 5 recipes using Nutella ! A feast for the taste buds.

5 recipes using Nutella to survive the confinement

1 – The cookie heart flowing with Nutella

The title gives the mouth water. Nothing more simple as a cookie. Butter, flour, sugar, chocolate and yeast. The little more in this recipe ? The heart flowing to the Nutella.

How to do it ? It is quite simple. Already, you mix your soft butter (85g approx) with your sugar (85g also). Then, you add an egg, 150 grams of flour and two spoons of baking powder.

For the heart flowing it’s that simple ! Before cooking put a teaspoon of Nutella in the center of the ball of dough and cover the dough. 15 min in the oven at 180° and the turn is played ! A simple recipe and equally delicious.

2 – Tiramisu with Nutella

Once again we revisit a classic dessert. For the latter it is enough to add Nutella to white in snow once they are mounted. Thanks to it, it will make you a chocolate mousse that you can incorporate between the Mascarpone cheese and biscuits, and spoon.

What it takes ? Then : eggs, sugar, Mascarpone, coffee and biscuits spoon. For those who do not like the coffee, it is therefore advised to dip the biscuits in the chocolate ! A treat.

3 – Soft choco/Nutella

Good, let’s talk about serious things now. It increases in terms of calories, but also in the pleasure. What could be better than a cake with pourable chocolate ? Nothing, I think ! But then it increases again in the fun by adding Nutella.

The goal ? Have a chocolate cake with Nutella in the center. In short, the recipe is complicated to explain so click here.

4 – Muffins, Nutella and chocolate chips

Yes because the chocolate chips are not enough ! Then, it is necessary to add a heart soft for the texture even more creamy.

The bakeries are not all open so we put you here the recipe to recreate at home. Only necessity ? Having an oven and muffin cups !

5 – Cheesecake with Nutella

If you love cheesecake, you may also like this recipe. For those who do not like the taste of yogurt, they will be served ! The recipe retains its freshness but instead of the taste of the yogurt it is a chocolate taste, with a little shortbread to give it some crisp.

The recipe is here, don’t deprive yourself !

In short, after all these recipes in calories, but hungry, we advise you to do sports ! A cake and a workout everyday to keep the form and morale during the confinement !