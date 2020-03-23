Containment: 5 recipes Vegan, simple and not expensive for comfort !

Share on Facebook

Short of ideas for cooking in these days of confinement ? You thus, find tasty recipes, vegan and for all budgets !

That said confinement, said also good small dishes ! In fact, in these days of quarantine, it is better to make the useful to the pleasant. We offer you 5 recipes, vegan, simple and inexpensive for you to fill in the rumen. Stay with us, MCE TV you will be pampered the taste buds !

While Kim K has swapped his bucket KFC against his dishes vegan for the containment, we offer you to discover recipes, vegan, mouth-watering and simple to make.

What you prove thatbeing Vegan does not mean eating only salad leaves. Especially in a period of quarantine.

In fact, vegan cuisine is full of recipes each tastier than the others. As you say, it has to be done…

Here are 5 recipes Vegan simple and easy to do during the containment

PASTA SAUCE ARRABBIATA

The pasta, this is the life. Normal, it is not expensive and it goes with just about any sauce.

Finally, for a change of pasta and ketchup, here is a recipe vegan simple pasta with tomato sauce. A sauce that is both simple and bold, but also very relieved.

So let’s start by peel, mince garlic, onion or shallots (2 is better) in a generous drizzle of olive oil. Then, add basil leaves.

Mix then a box of tomato concentrate, salt, add pepper. There is, therefore, to cover all the 5 to 10 minutes over medium low and serve with the pasta of your choice.

MAC WITHOUT CHEESE

Fancya creamy sauce and no cheese ? Because yes, if you follow a diet vegan, exit the dairy products.

So here is a recipe that will give a creamy consistency and the cheese to your macaroni. For this, nothing more simple.

Mix a cube of vegetable stock with boiling water. Then, add cashew nuts, a clove of garlic, smoked paprika and sweet potato.

For a taste more cheese, then add two good spoons generous yeast malted. Mix and cook the sauce, before adding it to your plastered pasta.

RECIPE IDEA VEGAN: A NOODLE SOUP IN COCONUT MILK

Here is a recipe vegan and original to say the least, very exotic. Finally, it will not take you much.

In a bowl, place rice noodle in fresh. You can find them in asian grocery stores or in the rays of the world.

Add herbs, such as cilantro, chard and basil. Pour a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, coconut milk and a stock cube crumbled.

You can also add sliced chilies and spices of your choice at the bottom of the bowl. Then, pour in the boiling water.

Wait 2 to 5 minutes, such as for instant noodles. You can also have pieces of tofu.

A CURRY OF CHICKPEAS VEGAN

Place now with a recipe for spicy and flavorful to perfection. It isa dish very well known in South Asia : Aloo Chana.

This dish vegan is in fact a curry of chick peas. Serve with a basmati rice, preferably.

Place therefore to the recipe. You will need to boil your potatoes, and cook your rice as you normally would.

Next, sauté your garlic and your onion with a little oil and spices : curry, turmeric, and paprika.

Then add a box of tomato concentrate and a brick of 50cl of coconut milk. Pour then a tin of chickpeas as well as your potatoes.

Simmer everything for 10 to 15 minutes. And you have in front of you a hearty vegan meal.

A RECIPE OF RICE WITH PEAS HAITIAN

Ultimate recipe from our top-of-dishes-vegans to do during the containment. The rice with peas, or rice stuck haiti.

This recipe for vegan caribbean is rather simple to perform. First start by cooking your rice as you normally would (the best, in the pressure cooker).

During this time, sauté your garlic and your onion, with a little pepper and smoked paprika.

Then add your red kidney beans with their water. Next, pour hot water over a bouillon cube, to which you add 2 tablespoons of soy sauce.

Pour your rice into the mix, and then your broth. Remove a bouquet garni (or thyme), as well as a vegetarian chili.

Simmer everything for 15 to 20 minutes over low heat, stirring from time to time until the rice has absorbed.

It is hoped in any case that these recipes vegan you will want to put you behind the stoves. And above all thatthey will keep the appetite in this period of confinement.