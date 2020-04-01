Containment: 5 series in medical care that could cure the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

While the containment is in full swing, it is difficult to deal with ! MCE TV was therefore selected for you the best medical dramas.

In order to help you to take care during confinement, MCE TV has selected for you the 5 best medical dramas to (re)watch ! You guessed it, Grey’s Anatomy is # 1 !

#1 Grey’s Anatomy : No surprise no, the series Grey’s Anatomy, which dates from 2005, is found at the top of this top ! The daughter of a renowned surgeon, begins his internship of first year of medicine. She is in a hospital in Seattle. Throughout the seasons, it follows the course of the life of the young femme, his romantic relationships, friendships…

#2 Doctor House : The series of worship that dates back to 2004 tells the story of dr. Greg House. To the cynical humor and politeness limited, the famous doctor has a lot of charm. A brilliant physician, he gives everything to save his patients, and regularly liaises with its team of expert ! A series to watch again and again so !

#3 Good Doctor : Output in 2017, this series is to watch again and again ! It is, therefore, the story of Shaun Murphy, a prodigy of medicine. Diagnosed with Asperger’s, the young surgeon will join the famous hospital of San José. There, it will therefore have to be proven. At the time in order to be accepted by her peers. But also to keep its credibility among colleagues jealous…

#4 Emergencies : The series dates back to 1994. Thus, it you will discover George Clooney in younger. The story, therefore, takes place at the hospital in Chicago. Dr. Mark Greene manages a team of emergency physicians. The series combines life pro, sentimental and friendly. The events are linked together and it becomes completely addict !