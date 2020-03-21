Containment: 5 series to watch to keep morale high !

Share on Facebook

You’re bored during the confinement ? MCETV has the solution ! 5 series that make you smile, and fishing to pass the time.

After 5 days at home, the time seems long. It rotates easily in a circle. Then MCETV has the solution ! 5 series that will drive you so the smile in full containment. All are available on Netflix and are really worth the detour. It tells you more.

Top 5 series to watch during the confinement :

1 – Brooklin 99 : a series to drink like whey

Laughter and inquiry. It is the two words that you can remember of the series. Everything happens to New York in a police station. A team crazy, but also a story full of twists and turns.

The characters are well anchored and I got attached very quickly. Good, the series is not very young but gives a breath of fresh air in this confinement.

2 – The Good Place : a series of wacky and endearing

A blow of heart. The story is special, but so well done. We are talking here about life after death. Eleonore dies and finds himself in a kind of paradise. She finds it strange because she has never led a life tidy.

Egoist, in his lifetime, it follows its evolution in a world of wacky, with the characters colorful. What a laugh-throated for the containment.

3 – Sex Education : the series that deals with the sex with simplicity

Good is not necessary to present this series to Netflix. First time that the topic of sex is broached without taboos and with a lot of depth. In the series, so we speak of everything : orgasm, homosexuality, fetishes, and the list goes on.

Little more : an extraordinary achievement that makes plans sublime. All with a pinch of love. A series that does not really miss.

4 – Jane the Virgin : the best soap opera of the series in the twenty-first century

A soap opera that is worth seeing. A comedy totally crossed out, with a lot of love and twists. All that we love, no ? Jane is a virgin, and she falls pregnant due to artificial insemination not wanted.

Of where the story is created. We laugh, we cry, we are angry, all the emotions going on here. The series was completed this year. So there are 5 seasons to swallow during your confinement.

5 – Atypical : an original story that dares to talk about autism

A ufo. A little nugget fairly recent that has for the moment only 2 seasons. The series talks about autism, a topic rarely addressed. It then follows the life of Sam, a fan of penguins, autistic, but whose life is completely normal.

It softened the face to the characters, but mostly we laugh out of the funny situations that the character encounters without much understanding why.

In short, there would still be a lot of series to advise you, but they allow you to take a breath of fresh air. It feels so much better after one episode and full of good feelings. All that one wants during a containment, is it not ?