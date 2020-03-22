Containment: 5 tips to not grow too much !

Share on Facebook

Already 6 days of confinement. And apparently this is not ready to stop ! So, when one is at home we snack to pass the time. But we must be careful not to grow too much ! MCETV gives you 5 tips to keep the line.

5 tips to not grow too much in containment

1 – Eat a balanced diet

Say it as it is all silly, but it’s easy to forget. Complicated to go shopping, the laziness that sets in, there is street easy on the sweets. Then for once we have time, we cook for don’t make you fat !

What is with the containment, it is that one has time. So no more excuses to not do the whole house. This is the time to test recipes with the family, eat well but also to share a moment with your lover.

Ust pizzas, pasta at every meal (we saw the spokes of empty, do not lie), or frozen ! It puts the hands to the dough to make delicious dishes.

2 – Do sport on a daily basis

Again, it flows from source, but it should really be the motivation. In your pajamas all day (no reason to dress in this time) it is necessary to find the strength to do sport.

A few personalities and each other to put in videos of their sessions of sports and exercises at home. A good source of inspiration for home, without any equipment. It advises the IGTV of Iris Mittenaere and otherwise Jujufitcat for the most seasoned.

Then 30 minutes of sport per day, a balanced diet and are already starting to get out of the containment without too much damage !

3 – Eat vegetables even in confinement !

And yes I know it can be complicated. But what better way to keep the line-to-eat vegetables and fruits ? Then we go to the supermarket to buy vegetables in season, if possible. Carrots sautéed in the frying pan, fondue of leek, gratin of broccoli, vegetables are endless.

4 – Keep the three meals per day

Often when nothing is done, we snack. And it’s a little anything, especially when one is at home. So we try to stick to three meals a day. Ok, we allow you a small taste of time-to-time, but not of candy and other sweets.

If we want to keep the line despite the confinement, it is necessary to try to keep it reasonable. An apple to 16H or a piece of the cake that you have baked in the afternoon !

5 – Continue to drink enough water

It is stupid but logically, they are less thirsty when it is not activated. So don’t forget to hydrate you ! It is recommended that 1L of water between meals for the body to be at the top.

This is not because it is in confinement that it is no longer fuel its body as it should. Come on, don’t worry, if you follow these basic tips everything will be fine. And even worse, the summer is still far !