Containment: 5 tips to properly take care of his dog or his cat !

During the confinement period, it is not only children that we must deal with it. The dog and the cat, too, deserve attention.

The confinement period lasts for more than a week. Your pets like your cat and your dog, get bored more and more. MCE Tv gives you 5 tips for the busy !

The containment bored all the world ! Since the announcement of Emmanuel Macron, the French no longer have the right to get out of the house. And those who feel lonely can’t even get out to adopt a dog or a cat.

In fact, the 53 shelters in the SPA (humane Society) in the Hexagon no longer eligible to receive public until further notice. Thus, the adoptions become impossible for some time !

In addition, a rumour spread in the last few weeks. Some people think the animals may be carriers of the Covid-19. But it’s wrong ! Neither a dog, nor a cat may be contaminated !

In fact, the SPA had a fear that this confinement leads to an increase in abandonments. Your pets are assured that they can live in peace ! Besides, how can we occupy them ?

Get the good gestures for the containment

During the containment, a lot of families share their homes with their hairballs. Thus, the association PETA reminds of the good gestures to adopt in order to avoid that they get bored in their turn !

First, a dog, or a cat, can not wear a mask. This could lead to breathing problems ! Besides, it’s also important not to isolate your animal alone in a room.

In fact, it could take this isolation as a punishment. He must therefore leave his ball hair move freely. As usual ! Moreover, it can be a real source of distraction !

If the containment pat yourself on the system, it is not necessary to do it to his dog or his cat. It is advisable to continue to play with him. Even more than before ! After all, you have time !

Also, the walks are valuable to an animal. It needs to be kneaded ! And for security measure, you need to check which of your friends can watch over your pet in case you do get sick.