Containment: 5 video games PS4 cults to be busy !

Share on Facebook

While we are already at day 13 of the containment, the time begins to be long… We advise you 5 video games PS4 cults !

The Coronavirus rages on and as the world goes little by little in confinement. It is therefore very important to find occupations. MCE TV has decided to make the top 5 of the best video games for PS4 to test it !

#1 God of War : setting the scene as the history of this new version is one of the best video games to bleed. This period of confinement is perfect for that. It is certain, you will have time to complete it and try all the possible versions.

#2 Red Dead Redemption II : The game is set in a Western atmosphere incredibly well done. The story takes place in 1899, before even the first part of the video game cult !

#3 Just Dance : This great classic video games, PS4 will enable you to let off some steam in a fun way. In addition to the sport, you are going to burst. And, in addition, you can play alone or with several !

#4 The Sims : This confinement period is the best time to enjoy the Sims. Thus, with so much time ahead of you, you’ll have plenty of time to create a gorgeous house and evolve your characters !