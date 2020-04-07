Containment: 6 exercises to perform with the aid of a chair at home !

Share on Facebook

During the confinement period, ERM will reveal to you 6 exercises sports a simple and effective to achieve with the aid of a chair.

For his 6 years of sport during the containment, it is very simple. You need a lot of motivation. But especially a chair !

Exercise 1 : Squat Sumo

Stay upright and keep the legs open. Thus, they need to be wider than the basin ! With both of your hands to hold yourself on the chair. Then, bend your legs.

Attention to your knees should be aligned with your caterpillars ! That’s it, now, you just have to get down to run between 10 and 20 squats.

Exercise 2 : Cladding

The containment should not rhyme with quietly. Yes, it is necessary to suffer to be beautiful ! So, put you back to the chair. Your hands, your elbows and your arms must be aligned.

While your legs are tense, remember to keep the back straight. And now, keep the balance between 30 seconds and 1 minute. Yes, it is hard. Courage !

Exercise 3 : Lunges right side

Still a little bit of courage ! Position yourself standing at the side of the chair. Also, you can press your hand against it to keep your balance.

Then, position your legs one in front of the other. And bend both of your knees ! In short, they must form two right angles. So, step back keeping the same position for between 10 and 20 times.

Exercise 4 : Dips

Your workout is finished ! Now, keep both feet tight with the bent legs. Behind you, you have to press with both hands on the chair.

Thus, fold your arms. Your elbows must be toward the back ! And now, get off and go up to between 10 and 20 times. Be careful not to go too low !

Exercise 5 : Lunges left side

It is nearly the end ! Courage ! You must run exactly the same exercise as the third. But this time, you reverse side with a dozen repetitions.

Exercise 6 : Climber

For the last fiscal year, you must return to the posture of the cladding, as for the second. But this time, think of bringing your knees to your chest 10 to 20 times. And voila, you’re done !