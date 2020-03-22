Containment alone(e) : 5 tips to not peter the seal !

By Maria Batterbury

At the end of six days of confinement alone(e), you begin déjàà you bored ? MCE TV offers you 5 ideas to keep you entertained !

In this sixth day of confinement, some are already starting to get bored seriously, especially those who live alone(e)s ! MCE TV you have, therefore, listed 5 tips to kill time and not blow the seals !

1. Containment alone(e) : Call his family

To kill time, please do not hesitate to take news of your family… But also your friends ! This health crisis of global scale, particularly as it affected Europe, therefore, it is essential to reassure everyone… especially when you are confined only !

2. Containment alone(e) : to Learn a new language

This is the perfect time to learn a new language... Or at least, for the more reluctant, to improve their skills in a foreign language that you speak already more or less ! For that, you have several tools : online courses, educational books (it is always possible to deliver), or even watching movies in VOSTFR !

3. Containment alone(e) : sports

Certainly, the travels in France are limited to the strict necessary… so You can’t go to your gym ! Well, you should know that this is not a reason to stop doing the exercises ! In fact, Youtube is full of videos of workout : yoga, pilates, cardio, strenght…. Do it your way !

4. Containment alone(e) : to Develop his creative side

Vou have always dream to launch you into the painting or the poetry ? This is the time to get to it ! In fact, you have plenty of time to develop your creative side in this confinement period… And more importantly, it is a great way to pass the time !

5. Containment alone(e) : Do not stay in pajamas all day

Admittedly, the first few days in your pajamas are rather nice ! However, at the end of almost a week, your outfits cozy start to literally get you down ! So, Ladies, Gentlemen, we may very well be prepared without leaving home ! Then when you feel the urge please do not hesitate to put you on your 31st !

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
