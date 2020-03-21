Containment as a couple: 5 tips to not kill each other

Share on Facebook

After 5 days of confinement, your torque is already starting to show its limits ? Therefore, it is suggested 5 tips to bounce back more beautiful !

While France is in its fifth day of confinement, several people have made the choice to stay locked up with their chéri(e) … However, stay 24 hours on 24 with his or her partner is often far from being a part of the fun ! MCE TV offers 5 tips to help your couple to surmount this event !

1.Containment in the couple not wanting to do it ALL together

Take time for oneself is essential… Even when one lives in two ! Thus, please do not hesitate to isolate yourself in the day. This may seem difficult, especially for students who live two in a studio… However, it is important not to do absolutely EVERYTHING with his/her partner during this confinement period !

2. Containment as a couple : to Become a true Binge Watcher

The topics of conversation are all exhausted ? Are you tired of talking ? This is the time to start a movie… Or better yet, a series ! Moreover, in this way, new topics of conversation will be able to see the light of day !

3. Containment in a couple : Find creative activities to do at 2

To not fall into the routine, what better than to find a new activity to do both ! Sports, cooking, painting, poetry… This is the time to try new things, or to share your passion with your chéri(e) !

4. Containment as a couple : to Know how to compromise and relativize on the situation

Containment is not a part of the fun… But me tell you that it saves hundreds or even thousands of lives ! Think also about the personal at the hospital who do not have the opportunity to be able to stay warm at home ! Staying at home is a chance… Then when your chéri(e) annoys you , tell you that you are working together for the common good !

5. Containment as a couple : Make love not war

This period of confinement will surely be a baby boom in France ! As well, take advantage of time to spend hours under the duvet ! For once, you have the time ! It must, therefore, learn to enjoy it !