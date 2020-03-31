Containment: Burger King gives all the recipes in the SteakHouse and the Big King !

Share on Facebook

Burger King treats its fans. The giant burger unveils recipes of its burgers during the confinement. The Whooper swan at the Steakhouse.

Thanks to Burger King, you will be able to enjoy tasty burgers. Yes, the big sign of burgers comes to issue of revenue alternative to its burgers. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Notice to lovers of Junk Food : Burger King gives you the ability to replicate their burgers at home. Indeed, the giant has unveiled the inspired recipes of its burgers are the most popular.

Earlier, we made you discover that of the Whooper swan, the sandwich, the longer side of Burger King. A recipe to reproduce, and without moderation for the most greedy.

After all, making burgers is not a thing bold in itself. But with the key BK, we can say that you are going to delight your taste buds.

It must be said that the containment does not allow us to run on the first drive of the Burger King. All roll up our sleeves and make sandwiches yourself.

All that Burger King does not use ingredients that are very complicated to have. Oh no, the chain of restaurants will give you not the recipe of their sauces kept secret.

For the Whooper swan, we had therefore to content himself with a duo of sauce-mayo + ketchup. This is not so bad, in and of itself.

The sandwich was teasé as ” the Whooper swan of the quarantine “.

Big King, Steakhouse… Burger King delivers more of its revenues

Burger King just reveal the recipe for its Big King. This time, in order to garnish your sandwich, you will need to obtaina sauce, burger industrial and a BBQ sauce for the Steakhouse.

As for the Big Fish, the fish were replaced by fish sticks Crousti’Bat. Finally, for the vegans and vegetarians, BK has not thought to provide you with the recipe for his ” Impossible ” Burger “.

Even if a good steak vegetable will do the trick, with a veganaise house, for example. In any case, these recipes have reacted to the Canvas.

“Is it that you have the recipe of the Big Mac in quarantine, please ? “ said one internet user. What the CM of Burger King responded :

“We are not yet at the stage of survival “, taclant the passage its competitor Mcdonald ” s. In speaking of the wolf, is the big M we will share her recipes ?

Case to follow !