Containment: Mcdonald’s will re-open its restaurants in spite of everything !

Finally, Mcdonald’s changed his mind ! Some chain restaurants, fast-food restaurants have reopened… other openings are going to happen !

The BigMac you were missing ? He is coming again ! After having closed all its restaurants on march 15, Mcdonald’s begins as well to the reopening of points of sale, one after the other… MCETV you says it all !

In lack of a small Domac ? More for a long time ! The chain of fast food restaurants has closed all of its restaurants to look forward to the 15th march… But three weeks later, the containment continues : it is necessary to change !

“We are preparing for the déconfinement, which will require you to maintain a good measure of protection to ensure the safety of employees, customers and drivers “, said a spokesman.

Clearly, Mcdonald’s has already left a dozen restaurants open. Three of them are located around Paris. The rest are in the West… But the new test begins !

More than fifteen other brands will therefore re-open, a little, in the whole of France. A test period will thus be put in place for safety. In particular, drivers.

Mcdonald’s : restaurants in drive and delivery

A second thing also changes : Mcdonald’s will not reopen its restaurants as a whole. You will not be able to as well take you a Bigmac in delivery, or at drive. It will therefore be patient.

The app McDo Deliveoo and Uber Eats, therefore, should be able to get you your first BigMac for more than two weeks… But not anywhere. Only 30 signs will reopen…

And if Mcdonald’s valid the test phase, other restaurants will feed you ! Good news, so that all the fast food joints were closed for a while…

You can get it delivered. Or even go through the Mcdonalds closest to the drive… But to do that, don’t forget your certificate ! And don’t go to a Mcdonalds one mile either !

The containment is respectable… and for your future summer body too ! So we have motive, we are spending a little bit before going into his first Mcdonald’s since the beginning of the confinement !