Containment: Netflix and Amazon Prime explode their hearings !

“Thanks” to the containment, Netflix, and other platforms streaming have exploded their audiences by doubling their number of consumers

Many of us already on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms of streaming before the confinement. But since we have to stay home, we are even more. In fact, according to Philippe Bailly, the number would have doubled in a few days.

At the same time, what do you want us to do, staying cooped up at home the whole day ? Apart from play video games, spend “good time” with his half, and put themselves in front of tv series and films, with little choice available to us.

That is why, we rabattons more often on Netflix and other services SVOD. A long-time hobby, as we used to know, date from well before the containment.

But, as was noted by Purebreak, the consumption series and movies on platforms of video on demand would have increased so huge. In fact, according to the founder of the consulting company on the media, NPA Conseil for The World, the figure would have doubled.

Nothing really surprising in this period of confinement. But, the figures may well leave you speechless.

Netflix, Amazon and other double their figure from the containment

If some people think that services of SVOD have “just” increased their numbers of “a few” million, they are wrong. In fact, they have almost doubled their number of users since we need to stay with us.

Philippe Bailly comparing the numbers before and during confinement: “The week of 23 march, there were each day in France, 5 millions of ” streamers “, compared to 2.7 million, a year ago. In a week, the number of films, series and docus watched has increased from 14.8 million to 18 million “.

Netflix, meanwhile, notes another nice figure. The download of the app since we are in containment.

In fact, we can also see the programs of the streaming platform on our smartphone or tablet. In this regard, the app would have been downloaded 8.3 million times in a week (that’s march 23:ed).

While, in normal times, the figure is 4.7 million , according to Sensor Tower. Like what, the situation benefits at least to some.