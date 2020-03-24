Containment: Netflix is going to have a shortage of new films and series !

Share on Facebook

In the Face of the containment, that many people are watching movies and series on Netflix. However, the string could meet a concern.

The hearings Netflix have increased since confinement. All subscribers watch films and series, but the chain may well be out of stock !

For more than a week, the French found themselves blocked in them. In effect, they are confined to their homes because of the virus. The government has asked people to leave the least possible, and it has taken a few measures.

Thus, Netflix subscribers may discover all the catalogue of films and series of the string. Nevertheless, they could quickly make the round of the shows offered by the platform.

Fortunately, new movies and series are coming soon. The fans will soon be able to see the season 4 of The Casa de Papel on the chain. Nevertheless, thehas programming from Netflix may meet some trouble.

In fact, the filming of the movies and series are all interrupted because of the virus. Netflix is no exception to the rule. Because of this, Stranger Things or even The Witcher might happen with the delay on Netflix.

Netflix to soon lack of movies and series ?

Netflix may well have a problem in the months to come. In fact, the chain may no longer be able to put any new series or new movies. Because of this, it could be that there is soon more of what’s new on the platform and it’s not going to please subscribers.

“Each of our worldwide production is stopped. I believe that this is a unique case in history. And there is now a lot of people who suddenly find themselves without work,” said Ted Sarandos, head of content for the CNN.

To the extent, that the fans be reassured, Netflix still has a big margin ahead of its programming. Thus, the shortage of films and series should not happen before several months. “We work with a lot of advance. It was really ahead, so I cannot imagine the disruption in our programs in the next few months” . he said.

Because of this, subscribers can leisurely look at the films and series during the confinement. The chain has already planned to beautiful outings for the month of April. Nevertheless, it is important not to panic in a few months given the delays of the outputs.

“Maybe, later in the year, if this situation drags on, you will start to realize that not everything works normalement “ he confessed.