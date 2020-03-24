Containment: SCH prepare a new album which would announce dirty !

Share on Facebook

At the time of confinement in France, CHS placed on creativity. The rapper would be in the starting blocks for cramming a new album.

To try to slow the spread of the epidemic of the coronavirus, the containment of France ! In any case, CHS would benefit, therefore, of this period to carry out various musical projects. MCE TV explains to you everything from A to Z.

Like you, the rapper SCH also adheres to the latest health measures ordered by the government.Then the containment is required ?!

Ok for the star. But out of the question, it turns !

SCH benefits from the containment to finalize a few musical projects. And the one that everyone is waiting for the completion of a new album.

On the web, many users are in an uproar ! But it will take so be patient for more…

Why such a panic ? Well a new video has made crazy fans of SCH. And in the excerpt, the interpreter of ” R. A. C “ has made incredible revelations.

Containment: SCH working on a new album that promises to be dirty !

For SCH, the containment goes hand in hand with creativity. In a video unveiled by the media Kulture via Twitter, the rapper player has swung a big info.

“Dude, I am totally confined (…) Incredible this containment. The team (…) by this time for real. Take care of you, your families, isolate you “, then explains SCH-facing camera.

He also adds : ” Do not expose yourself to all that mess, you never know. The time is hot (…), take care of you, I make you big kisses. Mucho Love “.

The interpreter of ” Ca ira “ concluded thus : ” It is in the thing and I, I prepare the dirty for when you get out of this mess “. Once the containment finished, you know what to expect !

SCH did not say anything more in this excerpt. In any case, on the Canvas, the assumptions abound !

Some believe that the rapper is preparing the 2nd volume of ” JVLIVS “. Others say that this would be a whole other project !

The suspense is unbearable ! Matter to follow therefore…