Containment: the 5 titles Louane to relax and sleep well !

Share on Facebook

The containment is the ideal time to rest ! MCE TV was therefore selected for you the top 5 titles of Louane, to sleep well !

The containment has begun, there are already 15 days. Thus, it is important to take advantage of this period to relax, try new activities, to meditate… We have made a list of the 5 best songs of the singer Louane for you to relax !

#1 If you were there : Out in 2007, this is the title of Louane mixes nostalgia and melancholy. Then it is about someone who misses him, this song played on the piano will help you for sure to sleep. He is part of the album Louane.

#2 Day 1 : This title, of course more dancing, still very soothing. In this music, Louane talks about the first time : “This is the day 1, the one that one considers, the one which fades when you replace” . The young singer has his own way of talking about love and she does it brilliantly.

#3 I’m gonna love you : This title is a cover of Michel Sardou. It comes from the film The Family Ram. It is not necessary to present this as absolutely beautiful. The power of the lyrics and the melody will carry you.

#4 Mom : “Looks like your daughter is done, mom, I can not find meaning to my quest , mum.” Tvery touching, this music speaks of the mother of Louane, who died of a disease. Just close the eyes to feel soothed.