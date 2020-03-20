Containment: the album After Hours The Weeknd perfect for ambiancer

Share on Facebook

Friday 20 march, the famous singer The Weeknd has released his new album : After Hours. What delight all his fans during this confinement period. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

The propagation of the coronavirus is too rapid, governments are, therefore, seen in theobligation to establish stringent measures.

In France, Emmanuel Macron has therefore decided to close the borders. And especially ! He therefore proceeded to the containment measures.

Apart from the people who work or who need to move for reasons of health, sport … Or even for food needs, all the French must, therefore, stay home !

So to try to drown their boredom, many are trying to entertain themselves as they can. But in this period of confinement, a very good news came for fans of The Weeknd !

The artist has finally released his new album in this phase of containment ! What they need to entertain more than one. Because the expectation was then living never-ending !

A containment in music

After Hours contains fourteen titles. And no cooperation in sight ! One thing is for sure ! The Weeknd is so very proud of the result.

This is what he had thus declared : ” I am confident about the direction I’ll take with this album. There is also a vision and is highly committed that are represented. “

And more ! The artist is very happy to reveal a new aspect of himself. ” And I can explore a side of me different that my fans have never seen.”

Subsequently, the interpreter, to Pray for me will therefore strive in the After Hours World Tour. It will then be accompanied by other singers.

As Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver. But also 88GLAM. His fans were so eager to find in concert at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on 11 & 13 November 2020.