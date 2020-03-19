Containment: the app Popcorn Time made its grand return !

Share on Facebook

The famous site for streaming Popcorn Time comes to announce her grand return ! A very good news in this harsh confinement period !

You are bored in this confinement period ? You have looked at all the contents of your Netflix account?

Don’t panic, a good news just dropped ! In fact, the streaming app Popcorn Time announced that it was back !

Actually, it is Twitter that the info has been announced ! In January already, the application is marked : “stay tuned for news ! “

And now it’s finally official, you will be able to find all your movies and series favorites on the app streaming Popcorn Time ! It is available on Windows, MAC OS and Linux !

One thing is for sure, the buzz is already there ! Internet users are crazy ! Moreover, they are eager to share their happiness !

We could read : “The return of Popcorn Time, perfect for containment ! “, ” Popcorn Time, THE solution for the containment.

A STREAMING WEBSITE VERY POPULAR

The streaming website the most popular has seen the light of day in 2014. With a very content full and a formula is entirely free, Popcorn Time has made them happy !

But if the users were delighted, the world of cinema to him, did not see this novelty of a good eye !

The application, which was our Netflix free us, has closed in 2016, leaving millions of orphaned users ! A drama !

The people are so happy few streaming sites functional thatthey were on the Internet ! Is not always easy !

But today, this drama is far behind us ! But be aware that the use of this application remains illegal.

Moreover, to comply with the law, subscribe to Netflix, OCS, or Amazon Prime ! If you do not wish to pay for your content, you have your solution !

In any case, this period of quarantine, this is the kind of news that go back strongly to the moral !