Containment: the app Popcorn Time made its grand return !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Confinement: l’app Popcorn Time fait son grand retour !

Confinement: l’app Popcorn Time fait son grand retour !

Share on Facebook

The famous site for streaming Popcorn Time comes to announce her grand return ! A very good news in this harsh confinement period !

Popcorn Time is back ! The streaming website has unveiled a brand new version. MCE TV tells you more.

You are bored in this confinement period ? You have looked at all the contents of your Netflix account?

Don’t panic, a good news just dropped ! In fact, the streaming app Popcorn Time announced that it was back !

Actually, it is Twitter that the info has been announced ! In January already, the application is marked : “stay tuned for news ! “

And now it’s finally official, you will be able to find all your movies and series favorites on the app streaming Popcorn Time ! It is available on Windows, MAC OS and Linux !

One thing is for sure, the buzz is already there ! Internet users are crazy ! Moreover, they are eager to share their happiness !

We could read : “The return of Popcorn Time, perfect for containment ! “, ” Popcorn Time, THE solution for the containment.

Confinement: l’app Popcorn Time fait son grand retour !

Confinement: l’app Popcorn Time fait son grand retour !

A STREAMING WEBSITE VERY POPULAR

The streaming website the most popular has seen the light of day in 2014. With a very content full and a formula is entirely free, Popcorn Time has made them happy !

But if the users were delighted, the world of cinema to him, did not see this novelty of a good eye !

The application, which was our Netflix free us, has closed in 2016, leaving millions of orphaned users ! A drama !

The people are so happy few streaming sites functional thatthey were on the Internet ! Is not always easy !

But today, this drama is far behind us ! But be aware that the use of this application remains illegal.

Moreover, to comply with the law, subscribe to Netflix, OCS, or Amazon Prime ! If you do not wish to pay for your content, you have your solution !

In any case, this period of quarantine, this is the kind of news that go back strongly to the moral !

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article