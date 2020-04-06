Containment: the certificate of displacement on a smartphone is available !

Share on Facebook

In this period of confinement, a good news has just broken. The certificate of displacement is finally available in the digital version !

To be able to move through the containment, it must first complete an attestation. For the greatest happiness of all, the document is finally available on smartphone. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The day tomorrow will mark the end of the 3rd week of confinement. Since the 17th of march last, we can no longer leave our homes.

The pandemic Covid-19 does not cease to make victims around the world. To apply this security measure becomes more than necessary.

In order to cope with the virus, staying at home is the best way to fight it.

It is also the opportunity to become a hero while enjoying his bed all day long. Soldiers, to your quilts !

However, to go out during the confinement is still tolerated. Thus, it is possible to make their essential purchases.

You can also go to the doctor, or again, take the time to do a workout.

Containment: a certificate of digital !

As you know, it is necessary, therefore, to print, or writing, a certification before any output.

Of course, the document is complete with its own info. It should also indicate the reason, and the date of travel.

For many, fulfilling this duty before each trip is an ordeal without name. This is all the more so when we don’t have a printer.

But don’t worry ! The digital version is finally available on mobile.

Since this Monday, 6 April, therefore, it is possible to obtain on the website of the ministry of the Interior.

After you have completed the paper departs from the containment, so you will receive a PDF presentable to the authorities.

As a reminder, any non-compliance with the rules is punished with a fine of 135 euros. In case of recurrence, she then goes to 200 euros.

For the good of all, stay home !