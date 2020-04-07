Containment: the French imagination to entertain their neighbors !

Share on Facebook

The confinement, the boredom… but the imagination also ! Neighbours have found the means to amuse them : they have invented a new game !

Julien Lepers would not have succeeded better : Noam Cartozo has found a way to amuse his neighbors every night ! During the containment, they face each other in a new game : questions for a balcony !

We don’t know where the idea comes to him… but Noam sends heavy ! First day of confinement, he decides to amuse his neighbors… He launching of the musical questions to the whole of his street.

“The Question for a balcony” has just been born. What is the principle ? The even numbers of the street facing the odd numbers on issues of culture G, each evening during the confinement.

On his Insta, Noam applauds and caregivers to 20 hours… Before launching its 12 issues ! ” What group sang Hotel California ..? “

“Yes, the Eagels ! 1-0 to their Peers “, says the actor by containment. The neighbors seem pleased… especially as the videos are around the planet… and therefore, millions of views !

Noam entertains its neighbours in containment

But that said game, said gifts… And Noam knows how to please his neighbors ! ” At the beginning I was offering them symbolically rolls of PQ and pasta “, remembers the young man at France Inter.

“But since the video has made the internet buzz, millions of views around the world, sponsors were grafted to my game and I offer gifts to, say, smart ! “

Containment is funny… but useful ! The young man offers a few minutes of happiness to his neighbours every night. ” My goal is to help people, to give them a bit of a smile. “

Rue Saint-Bernard, in Paris, and found smiles and laughter all night. The time of 12 questions for a game no thank you. The time, also, to forget all the problems…

For fun, containment, therefore, it is sufficient to turn on the live insta Noam Cartoso after the applause ! Or try the experiment with its neighbours…