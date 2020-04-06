Containment: top 5 best video games that have become free !

Share on Facebook

During the containment, Ubisoft offers a lot of video games free on PC. The company indicates that it could have been others.

Good news for gamers ! In this time of health crisis, some video games are seen to become free on the online platforms. The goal ? To make time pass more quickly during the confinement ! MCE TV tells you everything from A To Z !

While the planet is presently experiencing a period novel, the citizens of the world are desperately searching for activities to do at home. In fact, for several weeks, it is forbidden to leave.

The virus came out of China that are more contaminated, the Heads of State of many countries have had to implement a drastic measure. The containment until further notice.

As a result, residents are only allowed to leave their home in case of great need. This has enabled websites to be generous. In fact, Pornhub had already made the buzz by opening its Premium version to all confined.

But that’s not all ! Canal +, FizzUp, Orange or even the NBA. All of them have decided to offer free services during the confinement. In fact, for the gamers, some video games are also available.

Video games free of charge during the confinement !

Sales of consoles and video games have exploded. In fact, the containment is the opportunity for everyone to discover new games. And to the delight of everyone, the platforms, and even offer some classics.

On PC, players can now access to Rayman Legends ! And for still more good news, Ghost Recon : Breakpoint, The Division, Trials Rising or The Crew 2 are also self-service.

But for the moment, nothing indicates that they could be available on a console. In fact, it is a question here ofhaving a computer powerful enough to be able to play.

Subsequently Ubisoft has even announced that it plans to offer games such as Tom Clancy and Assassin’s Creed. What to do to pass the containment much more quickly ! Matter to follow therefore…