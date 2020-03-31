Containment: top 5 clips of Soprano that are going to restore the morale !

Share on Facebook

The containment is a long time… but with Soprano, we find the moral ! MCETV has prepared for you a short top 5 list of his best clips !

We can quickly lose morale in the containment, with all the news on the Coronavirus… Then MCETV had an idea : a top 5 of the best clips and song of the Soprano. It’s going better right away !

5 Clips of Soprano to keep morale high

On fire – Soprano motivating

Keep morale high with a Soprano ? Easy, the Marseille puts us always fishing ! We begin, therefore, by fire. Logical, right ? Even at home, even alone, one can very quickly get ambiancer…

And if I told you “Like Algeria at the World cup in Brazil” ? I’m on fire, of course ! Then it goes to sport, or to dance… Just to be delirious to finally have the moral containment !

Millionaire – All together

It is confined, so we think of all the people that we are missing ? Millionaire to cheer up, a sure value ! Still a beautiful message of Soprano. It pays homage to our surroundings…

And makes us so ” rich smiles.” At this time, a smile, some much-needed… So we went ” poor of thy tears “, and we find the moral ! Thank You Soprano !

Our everyday heroes – Soprano solidarity

The song in the news for Sopra… It pays homage to our ” everyday heroes “. Today, these are the nurses, doctors, police officers, garbage collectors who help France to keep…

While we remain locked up for stop the epidemic. Then, they applauded to the windows to 20 hours… and as a Soprano, we find the moral thinking of our everyday heroes !

The well – family

A great classic… without a doubt, one of the oldest Soprano ! We love because he looks to be 12 years old on the clip, but also becauseit speaks of our loved ones, our family…

And it reminds us thatprior to the confinement, we loved also to stay locked up ! Then the containment, it does… you’ve got it. We remember the good memories, and it moves not from us !

Cosmo – Gatherer

The most classic, the most well-known… but when you can’t see great world it is. It must also be remembered that we are all together in the same boat, all together in the face of the virus…

And frankly, to put the moral in the background, the chorus is good ! Then you get fun with the clip of a Soprano, with the dozens of people who are satisfied… Welcome to cosmopolitanie !