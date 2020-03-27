Containment: top 5 worst excuses given by the French to get out !

Share on Facebook

While the Covid-19 force us to stay indoors with us, here’s a top 5 of the worst excuses that have been given little clever to get out.

It is not a secret for anyone : we need to stay with us. In fact, the Covid-19 progresses, and France has opted for containment. In the Face of this, some struggle in their tip to circumvent the rules. MCE TV offers you a top 5 of the worst excuses.

For several weeks, the world is facing a new pandemic. Several states, including France, have, therefore, asked the population to stay at home.

But many French people have difficulties to comply with the rules of containment. In fact, to get out, we need to carry proof of travel.

But the reasons excuses are sometimes very wacky. So here is a top 5 excuses cans found by the French to get out of their homes.

Recall that at the time of the confinement, we have to leave only in cases of force majeure. 7 different types of travel are to be expected : work, health worries, shopping for necessities, family reasons, serious, sport less than 1 km and released his dog.

However, some small clever don’t know that ” pick flowers “ or ” take a drink “ do not constitute emergencies , which are worth the trouble of leaving home.

Let’s face it, this sometimes reveals some of the bad faith of the most complete. To believe that they simply have not understood the concept of ” containment “.

Top 5 excuses drums for out of home confinement

The list begins with this lady, who walks in peace… With a shopping cart full of bottles of Coca-Cola.

While the police call, the lady reply with the utmost calm that it is racing first need !

That being, his reason has not appealed to police officers who have had the feeling that she was making fun openly of them… so much that she didn’t seem in a hurry to get back home and it took all his time in the alleys.

1. SHOPPING… AWAY FROM HOME

Of the same order of ideas that the races first need to : go get a box of cassoulet… more than 50km from his home !

2. WALKING HIS RABBIT

Other reason canister used to go out during the confinement : ” I was walking my bunny “. Not bad !

3. A DRINK… FOR THE CONTAINMENT

A man asked to go out for ” a drink with my brother “. To believe that some people use the certificate as a Wild card.

4. OUT… BECAUSE WE CAN ONLY SEE HIS GIRLFRIEND IN PAINT

Among the grounds the more preposterous : this is the man who said want to be confined elsewhere than in his girlfriend. It seems that the quarantine is going to break couples…

5. GO PICK FLOWERS

The palme d’or is, however, to these two women who wanted to ” picking daffodils “ with their children. Of the same ilk, ” mow the lawn at my mother “ or to go take care of her garden more than 1 km of his home !

Remember to get out of such reasons for the containment, these crafty face 135 euros fine ! Is thus better not to play with the law and stay home.