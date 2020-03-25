Containment: White Eat Coconut has the right to its online version !

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

We do not get bored all containment ! After the appetizers online, the games drink online : White Eat Coconut is available !

We will be able to play during our cocktail online ! For the containment, White eat-in-Coco is launching its online version. The way to spend good moments, and a good laugh sitting at home !

For the containment, brands are doing everything to entertain us ! Amazon Prime, Canal+… and now White Eating Coconut : it is absolutely necessary to keep us occupied ! So, during the aperitifs, in-line, we play !

While the aperitifs zoom are a tobacco, the game established in 2014 has seen the right niche : aperitifs virtual with virtual cards. Finished the white cards and blue more sales than the others…

Welcome to the white cards and blue more dirty than the others in line ! Because yes, it is a game of drink. But not a game of drink for anyone. First check with who you play…

With his grand-mother, in a family meal, it is not very advisable… inevitably, the goal : complete the map with a hole. With proposals that are not necessarily very classes.

For a good confinement : aperitif + white eat coconut

Example type. Card to complete in White Eat Coconut : “…, it is all the happiness I wish you, my daughter. “Rather” a shelf Billy ” ? “Ebola” ? Or “un plan cul-reliable” ? Good luck, find the best

Or the worst, or the more funny. Because it is you who vote ! So, have fun… especially that White Eat Coconut special containment is free of charge ! It is available to all on his site !

Three players, a drink, the video, and it is advantage : you have more than 3 200 cards ! You can try almost 1 million combinations. Therefore, you will keep a good number of appetizers !

Like what, I can find good ideas during the confinement ! Appetizers, games, without leaving your home : no coronavirus, no contacts, and we have fun !

Maria Batterbury

