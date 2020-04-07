Containment: WHO advises to play FIFA 20, or Animal Crossing !

Share on Facebook

The WHO advises to finally be playing video games in the containment ! For the first time the organization combines the virtual world.

No you’re not dreaming. There’s no need to be angry after hours of play on Animal Crossing or FIFA. WHO says you have to play everyone home !

For the first time, the world health organization combines with the world of video games. She launched the same campaign with the hashtag #PlayApartTogether.

This campaign raises the awareness of players to play online, from home, while respecting the safety instructions. This campaign is even in partnership with a large virtual world like Twitch, Blizzard or Zynga.

Raymond Chambers, a member of the board of directors WHO, publishes on Twitter. “ We are at a crucial time that will define the consequences of this pandemic. The video game industry touch a wide audience. So we encourage everyone to play each of his side, but together. “

WHO campaigned for video games

For the WHO it is necessary therefore to create distance between people to save lives. Raymond Chambers also states : “thehas distancing physics, plus other measures, will help to smooth out the curve and save lives. “

It is in any case a radical change on the part of WHO. Who says crisis, says ally with your ” enemies” . In June 2018, the organization declared officially the addiction to games as a disease.

Approximately 2% to 3% of the players would be affected by this disease according to the WHO. She defines this addiction as a loss of control, a priorité given to the games and by the continuation of the activity despite the obvious finding of a negative impact on his life.

For the moment, WHO provides the white flag and associated with the platforms for the good of all. Video games online make it possible to keep a contact with the outside world and fewer feel isolated at a time of containment.