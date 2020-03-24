Convicted Weinstein was taken on COVID-19

Convicted of rape and sexual harassment Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein became infected with the coronavirus. It is reported CNHI news service with reference to the official representatives of the prison with a producer.

It is reported that Weinstein passed test positive for coronavirus. He was isolated in the birthday March 19. Producer turned 68 years old.

It is noted that Weinstein is serving a sentence in a maximum security prison Wende, in the town of Alden, new York. Infection of producer COVID-19 confirmed by representatives of the correctional institution.

It is reported that in addition to Weinstein coronavirus has infected another prisoner.

In mid-March it became known that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Also the Correspondent wrote that in Ukraine the second MP caught COVID-19.