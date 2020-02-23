Convincing victory GO-A strange failure TVORCHI: the memorable final of national selection on…

February 22, late in the evening ended the final of the national selection contest “Eurovision-2020”. For the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest fought six participants — the winners of the semifinals KRUTЬ, Jerry Heil, GO-A, David Axelrod, KHAYAT and TVORCHI. In the end, the results of the evaluation of the jury and the voting public won ethno-folk group the GO-A.

Opened the Grand finale extravaganza Verka Serduchka became an icon of “Eurovision”. Before the performance, Verka’s mom boasted the award for the song “Lasha Tumbal” and lit along with the audience. “For this speech I got into this legendary suit,” said Verka.

“Prytula, call the fire station, we begin to light”, — said Serduchka and still lit, causing the applause of the audience and shouts of “well Done”. Drinking a glass of champagne on stage, the star continued songs “I don’t know why, but I like you…” and “Make It Rain Champagne”.

His first number showed the first semi-final favorite singer and Banderishka from Khmelnytsky Marina Cool, acting under the stage name KRUТЬ.

“I have a dream to go on stage in Rotterdam with my tool and show the world Pandora”, — said Marina before the performance.

In the room she joined the sound of the antique instrument, original voice and a modern trendy music. Marina listened to the advice of the judges, and in the final came in a new white dress, changed my hair and stood on the stage more confidently. Played Marina is not sitting, as in the semi-finals and standing up.

Judge Vitaly Drozdov, said that the Marina’s vocals became stronger and more confident, but far from perfect.

But Tina Karol performance very much.

“I am sure that it will take time and will make Ukraine something meaningful. Everything was perfect”, said Tina.

The second came on the scene a young singer, author and composer Jerry Heil (Jan Simaeva), stormed into the Ukrainian show business with the song “Guard cancel”. Specially for Eurovision, she wrote the song Vegan, but after the first semifinal, ran into criticism. The singer listened to the advice, changed the room and returned to the familiar way in her pajamas. Room put Herman Nenov.

“We didn’t want to distract the audience with unnecessary elements,” explained Ian. She added that negative comments knocked her off balance. “I was dying, recovering, and here I am again. For me Eurovision is not a battle, and sharing the message that we bring to society”, — said the singer.

Danilko advised Jan not to read the comments. However, he noted that the new number has nothing to do with the song. “A complete mismatch”, — concluded the judge, and invited Jan to come to his dressing room after the show.

Electro-folk-group GO-A song “the Nightingale” spoke the third. Musicians connected with authentic singing, modern dance beats, African drums and guitar drive. The band — vocalist Kateryna Pavlenko, multi-instrumentalist Taras Shevchenko and guitarist Ivan Hryhoryak say that first and foremost, eager for the competition to Rotterdam to carry on the Ukrainian culture.

It is worth noting that GO-A received the enthusiastic support of the hall. Impressed guys and judges. Drozdov called their room magic.

“You’re the best. You for me personally favorites. So Ukraine was not represented at the Eurovision song contest ever. It stilnenko, strannenko I like. You stand out, I am for you”, — said Danilko.

Spared no compliments and Tina, calling the group was ready representatives of “Eurovision”.

36 – year-old David Axelrod, speaking on the fourth with the song Horizon, has dramatically changed your room and image on the stage, looking like the hero of “Game of thrones”. “My song is the soundtrack of love”, said David after the performance.

Drozdov called a successful change of image David. “Better than David, did not sing no one. But will vote for it?”, — said Danilko and praised new hairstyle participant.

“I’m in shock, how in such a short time can make such a huge transformation. I would have married you, ‘said Tina. Over the years it is your best performance on stage.”

KHAYAT (Andrew Hyatt), known to participate in the project “Golos Krainy”, the second time stormed the national selection at number five. This year with the song’s Call For Love, he would like to “break” the contest and make a bright Ukrainian party in Rotterdam.

“I want to show that we are a modern Ukrainian artists, who remember their roots,” said Andrew.

Tina Karol, who was his mentor in vocal show, called the Hayat his astral brother. “You had the courage, led the audience and she answered you back. Proud that we worked together and what a cool level you show now”, said Tina and was brought to tears Andrew.

Ternopil pharmacists, the group TVORCHI, who became the favorites of the second semi-final, with the song Bonfire closed the national selection. The guys also changed the images and worked on the vocals. However, during the performance it seemed as if the soloist sometimes can’t hear themselves.

Curiously, Kenny’s the day before finals, married his sweetheart, Natalia.

Tina said the song “Bravo”. She noted that music TVORCHI — driving and unpredictable. The vocals did not comment, saying that it is better to remain silent.

Drozdov called the band the future of Ukrainian music, but noted that TVORCHI in the finals of the failed presentation: the vocals were much worse than in the semi-finals.

“I’m not sure that you are ready to go on “Eurovision”, — said Danilko.

While there was a vote, with their performances pleased the audience pregnant with her second child Jamal and Tina Karol.

The fate of the winner decided the evaluation of judges (Tina Karol, Andrey Danilko, Vitaly Drozdov) and voting.

Jury member, General Director of “Hit FM” Vitaly Drozdov believes that all six finalists were absolutely equal in their chances to win. He could not identify a clear favorite. And won one “best of all coped with the nerves and emotion during the performance, who considered the comments received”.

“In the final important energy of the artist, his flow and the desire to present Ukraine at “Eurovision”. I want to see the artist’s personality and how he can cope with the excitement in this final battle”, — said Vitaly Drozdov comments in the “FACTS” before air.

In his opinion, the scandals of David Axelrod and Jerry Hale on the evaluation of judges is not affected.

“The jury is definitely not affected. Can theoretically influence the vote of listeners, but I don’t think very much: the scandals were not so loud, and the charges are not quite justified,” — said Drozdov.

He also added that each of the finalists can adequately perform on the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam.

“By and large, they have everything. If what I would like to wish them, then confidence in the good sense of arrogance,” — summed up the thrush.

As a result, the evaluation looked like. In last place by a unanimous decision of the jury was Jerry Heil. The second place from the end took TVORCHI. Only three points were awarded to David Axelrod. Four — put KHAYAT, five — KRUТЬ. But the highest score went to the group of GO-A.

The audience a little differently assessed the performances of the finalists: 1 — Jerry Heil, 2 — David Axelrod, a 3 — TVORCHI, 4 — KRUТЬ, 5 — KHAYAT. As judges, the audience gave the first place to GO-A. This group and will represent Ukraine in Rotterdam in may.

