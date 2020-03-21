Cook the punch? In the United States are thinking about the Alliance with the “oil enemy” of Russia

The U.S. wants to create an Alliance with the oil of Saudi Arabia, to work together to manage world oil prices.

The need for this US President Donald trump convinced the officials of the Ministry of energy. According to The Wall Street Journal.

We will remind, “Rosneft” consider that oil will soon begin to rise and by the end of 2020 the price of a barrel could rise to $60. Now oil is trading below $28 per barrel.

In the United States are preparing an Alliance against Russia

In the US Department of energy believe that this will help stabilize oil prices and weaken Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Russia. It can also lead to the exit of the Saudis from OPEC.

The newspaper writes that there are several options for the oil Union, one of which involves the use of national oil reserves.

According to the newspaper, the plan being discussed in the Ministry but not yet approved neither his leadership nor the White house.

Saudi Arabia has declared an oil war on Russia and reduce the price of oil in Europe.

March 6, negotiating the deal between OPEC+ reduction of oil production ended in complete failure because of Russia’s position.

Stock exchanges in Europe fell amid the collapse in oil prices that occurred after the collapse of the transaction of the Organization of countries – exporters of oil. The largest drop was demonstrated by the index of the London stock exchange FTSE 100 – 8,54%.

Shares of Russian companies on the London stock exchange collapsed after the start of trading. In leaders of falling – papers of oil and gas companies. Trading opened with decrease by 17-33%.

Agency Goldman Sachs predicted that in the II quarter of 2020 the price of a barrel of Brent crude will fall to $20. This means that the price of Russian Urals could reach $15-16/bbl.

Japanese Mizuho Bank has predicted the fall in oil prices below zero. They believe that the free store will be filled very quickly and manufacturers have to pay extra to have somewhere to store materials.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil could fall below $20 in mid-April, and the price of WTI could fall to as much as $15-17/bbl.

Author

Andrew Dougan