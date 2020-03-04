COP threatens punishment for the desire to “hiponet” on the mountain

The police of Los Angeles has spread post-mortem photo of NBA legends Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, according to ESPN.

The assurances County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a similar material found on the phones of eight employees.

In connection with this case the Sheriff intends to initiate a change in state law about unauthorized photos and sharing materials with images of dead people. Police officer faces investigation and disciplinary action.

Their disappointment was expressed by the widow of Bryant Vanessa, who called to deprive the work of all police officers who involved in this scandal.