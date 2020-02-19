Copa Libertadores: Barcelona Guayaquil vs Cerro Porteno live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Barcelona Guayaquil vs Cerro Porteno live streaming free

Barcelona Guayaquil – Cerro Porteno: prediction for the Copa Libertadores match (February 20, 2020)

“Cerro Porteno” does not lose in five games in a row, but whether the Paraguayans will be able to resist February 20 against “Barcelona” – you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Barcelona

Barcelona failed to achieve success last season, having finished the championship at the quarter-final stage, also dropped out of the Ecuador Cup at the semi-final stage, therefore, it is now forced to fight in the qualification of the Libertadores Cup. The first rival of the Canaries was the Uruguayan Progreso, which was placed at “one wicket” 5: 1 in the sum of two matches.

Sopting Crystal from Peru also did not show any serious resistance – after winning 4-0 in their field, Barcelona lost 1: 2 in Lima, securing a pass to the next round. In the first round of the Ecuadorian championship, Fabian Bustos released a reserve, which, contrary to all forecasts, failed to beat Technico, scoring a goalless draw with his opponent.

Cerro Porteno

“Cerro Porteno” also had no serious success in Klausur – the “cyclone” finished only third, losing the rivalry to “Libertad” and “Olympia”, which has not allowed competitors to the “throne” for four consecutive seasons. For this reason, the team of Francisco Arce ended up in the qualification of the Libertadores Cup, where they already figured out the Peruvian Universitario with a score of 2: 1 in the sum of two matches.

In the Aperture, according to the results of five rounds, “Cerro Porteno” is still the third in the table, but “Libertad” and “Guarani” came off by only three points, so the cyclone has a decent chance of success. Nevertheless, it cannot do without mistakes – in the last round, “Cerro Porteno” lost an advantage in two goals over “Guarenya”, allowing the opponent to recoup in the last minutes.

Statistics

Only in one of the last three matches of the qualification of the Copa Libertadores “Barcelona” did not miss

In each of the last five matches, Cerro Porteno scored

In none of the last five matches did Cerro Porteno lose – three wins and two draws



Forecast

“Barcelona” in the match of the championship gave rest to the main players, so today the hosts will be fresh and determined to win, without which it will be pointless to go to Asuncion. Nevertheless, Cerro Porteno is an experienced fighter in the international arena, now he is in great shape and will clearly show resistance.

Francisco Arce already has experience of victories over the “canaries” – in 2018, he and his “General Diaz” sensationally knocked out Barcelona from the South American Cup, it will be much easier to repeat success with a club like Cerro Porteno. The hosts will obviously be revealed and on the defensive they are far from sinless, so the Paraguayans can count on their goal.

We believe that the owners will not remain dry. Forecast – Cerro Porteno will score . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (+1) at Cerro Porteno . Such a bet can be placed for 1.45