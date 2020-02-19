Copa Libertadores: Deportes Tolima vs Internacional live streaming free

Deportes Tolima vs Internacional live streaming free

Tolima – Internacional: prediction for the Copa Libertadores match (February 20, 2020)

“Tolima” does not lose for eight matches, but whether the Colombians will be able to extend the series on February 20 in a duel with “Internacional” – the answer is in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?



Tolima

Tolima started in the qualification of the Libertadores Cup in the last round – the first rival of the team of Hernan Torres was the Ecuadorian Makara. Almost all the questions “golden” were removed in the first match, beating the opponent with a score of 1: 0 away.

The return match ended with a similar score, which allowed Tolima to get close to the group stage – Gremio, America de Cali and Universidad Catholic could become their rivals in the quartet.

International RS

“Internacional” has also dealt with one rival in qualification – Chilean “Universidad de Chile” suffered from “Colorados”. Keeping away a goalless draw, the team of Eduardo Coudet did not leave the opponent a chance on their field, sending two unanswered goals at his goal. On the eve of the fight with Tolima, Internacional lost 0-1 in the Grech Nal in the Gaucho state championship in Gremal derby.

Statistics

Tolima did not lose in any of the last eight matches – three wins and five draws

In the last five matches, Tolima missed just one goal

In neither of the last two away matches have Internacional scored

Forecast

Tolima will definitely make the main bet on the home match – in Porto Alegre they are waiting for a real test, which without an advantage will be almost impossible to pass. However, one should not wait for an open game, “Iternacional” will obviously come to defend itself, but the hosts will not take much risks, they play indoor soccer and miss very little, defense will most likely be emphasized today.

We believe that the guests will not be able to win and the match will not be productive. Forecast – Tolima will not lose + total is less than (3.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80