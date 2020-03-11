Copa Libertadores: River Plate vs Binacional Live Stream

River Plate vs Binacional: prediction (cf. 2.33) for the Copa Libertadores match (March 12, 2020)

“River Plate” could not take points in the first round, but whether the “millionaires” will be able to win back at Binacional on March 12 – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

River Plate

“River Plate” in the first round brought a reserve squad to Quito – the team Marcelo Gallardo had to play the most important match in the Argentine championship in a few days, the mentor decided to donate. As a result, both fights ended in failure – LDU won 3-0, and in the Super League Atletico Tucuman kept a draw 1: 1, which gave the championship title to Boke Juniors.

Binacional

“Binacional” created a real sensation in the first round – the team of Flabio Torres , contrary to all forecasts, beat Sao Paulo at home 2: 1. Thus, the Peruvian club got into second place in the group and probably already thinking about the playoffs. In the national championship, “Binacional” was also merciless – a 3: 1 victory over “Sport Boys” brought him to third place in the table.

Statistics

In any of the last nine matches, River Plate scored more than two goals

River Plate has not won in any of the last three matches – two draws and a loss

Binacional have not lost in any of the last five matches – four wins and a draw

Forecast

“River Plate” managed to lose the already nearly won gold in a few weeks – two draws in the Super League cost the “millionaires” of the championship. Obviously, the mood in the team at the moment is far from the best, and the opponent has already shown in the first round that it is not worth treating him without respect.

The difference in class between the rivals is enormous, but given the fatigue of the hosts and the confident game in the defense of the Peruvians, we can safely assume that the defeat will not happen.

We believe that the owners will achieve a modest victory. Forecast – victory of River Plate + total under (3.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 2.33