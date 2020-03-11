Copa Libertadores: Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito live streaming free

Sao Paulo vs LDU: prediction for the Copa Libertadores match (March 12, 2020)

LDU is suitable as the leader of the group for the second round, but will São Paulo manage to knock an opponent off the podium on March 12 – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the match end?

Sao Paulo

“São Paulo” in the first round played with “Binacional”, which before the start of the tournament, many were immediately recorded as outsiders of the group. However, the team of Fernando Dinis managed to lose in the account to the Peruvians 1: 2, casting doubt on their status as the favorite of the group. In the state championship, “São Paulo” lost 1: 2 “Botafogo” in the last round, but the defeat did not knock them out of the leaders of his group.

LDU-Quito

The LDU under the leadership of Pablo Repetto in the first round exceeded all the wildest expectations of the fans – in his field, he easily figured out the River Plate. The Argentines did not come with the main squad, for which they cruelly paid, allowing the “Los Albos” thanks to a 3-0 victory to immediately break out into the leaders of the quartet.

After this match, LDU defeated Barcelona 2-1 in their field in the Ecuadorian championship, gaining a foothold with nine points at the top of the standings.

Statistics

São Paulo have not lost in any of their last six home matches – four wins and a draw

In only one of their last six home games did Sao Paulo fail to score

In only one of the last four away matches did LDU manage to win

Forecast

São Paulo clearly relied on winning the match with Binacional, and thanks to the goal of Alexandre Pato, the Tricolors even won the first half, but relaxed and lost in the end. Thus, the owners will definitely not have problems with motivation – another mistake can cost them very dearly, so today they will obviously try to translate their advantage in experience and class into a landslide victory.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at São Paulo . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70