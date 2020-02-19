Copa Sudamericana: Huracan vs Atlético Nacional live streaming free

Huracan vs Atlético Nacional live streaming free

Huracan – Atletico Nacional: prediction for the match of the South American Cup (February 20, 2020)

In only one of the last five matches, “Hurricane” managed to score “Atletico Nacional”, but whether to expect a dry match today – we prepared our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Atletico Huracan

“Hurricane” is failing the season – the Argentine Super League has already played 20 rounds, and the team of Alejandro Damonte can not rise above the last but one place. “Balls” are separated from the zone of the South American Cup by 14 points, so the bet on it is most likely not done.

Having lost 0: 3 to Colombians in the first match, “Hurricane” lost then “Godoy Cruz” (1: 2) and “Aldosivi” (0: 2), extending the series without victories to 12 matches.

Atletico Nacional

“Atletico Nacional” started solidly in Apertur – the team of Juan Carlos Osorio in five rounds managed to score 10 points, with which he was located in second place in the table. The leader of the “Deportivo Pasto” “green” lose only due to additional indicators, but have one match more.

In the last round, “Atletico Nacional”, contrary to all forecasts, painted a draw 2: 2 with “Deportivo Cali”, extending the series without defeats to three matches.

Statistics

In the first match, “Atletico Nacional” beat “Hurricane” with a score of 3: 0

In none of the five matches, Atletico Nacional did not lose to Huracan

In only one of five matches, “Hurricane” was able to score in the goal of “Atletico Nacional”

Atletico Nacional missed only in one of the last four away matches

Forecast

“Hurricane” is in a serious crisis, a way out of which it has not been able to find since October last year, which Atletico Nacional skillfully took advantage of in the first match, shipping three “unanswered goals” to the “balls”. Obviously, the intrigues in this meeting are minimal, so neither one nor the other will force the events – the Argentines are simply not capable of this, and there is no need to “green” them.

We believe that the match will not be productive. Forecast – the total is less than (2.5) goals . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.70

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) on Atletico Nacional . Such a bet can be placed for 1.85