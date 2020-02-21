Copy of the father: now looks like the son of the late Luke Perry

Actors famous teenage series of the 90s “Beverly hills, 90210” was famous all over the world, and fans continue to follow their personal life, filmography, and are interested in how to look their children.

In early March, 2019 became aware of the fact that life in the popular actor Luke Perry was broken. He was 52 years…

Then a lot of fans decided to review all the episodes of the cult TV series, which brought fame to the guy in the 1990s. Although he played in dozens of bands, but most of the spectators have his name associated with “Beverly hills, 90210”.

According to the details of his will, all their belongings went to his joint children with Rachel Minnie sharp is a 21-year-old son Jack and 18-year-old daughter Sophie. We remind you that the couple were married from 1993 to 2003. For a few years before his death, the actor met with the doctor, Wendy Madison. The lovers are even going to legalize their relationship, but their plans went awry.

Now the eldest son of Luke – Jack is 22 years old and he has been a professional wrestler under the alias “man of the jungle”. He repeatedly said that his father was proud of his success in the ring and tried to attend all the battles with his participation.