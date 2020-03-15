Coquimbo Unido vs Deportes Iquique live streaming free for the Chilean Primera División

Coquimbo vs Deportes Iquique. Forecast (kf. 2.50) for the match of the championship of Chile (March 15, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Chilean championship, in which on March 15 Coquimimbo receives Deportes Iquique. Which of the opponents will be able to get a second victory of the season? – the answer is in our material.

Coquimbo Unido

The fifth team of last season – “Coquimimbo” in the first five starting rounds managed to win only one victory and a draw, and the number of defeats was three. In the final round, the “ pirates ” played away against the “Union La Calera”, but failed to cope with the hosts (0: 2).

The only victory for the five games “ filibusters ” won over “Deportes La Serena” (2: 1), for which we gave a forecast.

Deportes Iquique

“ Deportes Iquique ” hardly held out in the past season of the Chilean championship, and in the current tournament is still in 13th position. The “blue dragons” have one victory and two world victories, and after a draw with “Cobresal” (1: 1), Jaime Vera’s wards beat “O Higgins” (1: 0).

In this game, the winner lost to the opponent according to statistics, and scored the decisive goal in the tenth added minute of the first half from the penalty spot.

Statistics

Coquimbo did not lose at home for 14 games in a row

“Deportes Iquique” did not win seven matches in a row

Coquimbo has not won in full-time home games since 2008

The last personal match ended with the victory of Coquiimbo (1: 0)

Personal meetings

08/03/19

Forecast

Bookmakers prefer the hosts, but we believe that rivals will not have an easy victory today. We suggest using statistical indicators and making a bet in favor of guests who are more successful in face-to-face duels.

Our forecast is that “Iquique” will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 2.50