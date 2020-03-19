Cords “tried on” a wig of the late Kobzon (photo)

Controversial Russian musician, the leader of group “Leningrad” Sergey Shnurov, who recently decided to become a politician, tried on the image of the late Joseph Kobzon.

To emphasize the similarity, Cords posted a photo in a wig, “like Kobzon”. Recall that the singer was wearing a wig after she lost her hair fighting cancer.

Cords also wrote a poem in which he predicted a future “collective Kobzon”, which will be called Joseph:

“I forget how to swear

And face as the peaceful atom.

When I become a Deputy,

Other songs sing.

Romances, waltzes about the nature,

About the Motherland and the people,

And songs about the beautiful kind,

In programmake will include my.

I voice will scare the bad weather

When will converge in the ecstasy of power

And again I say to you, Hello.

As a collective Kobzon,

I will come to you on the same scene

But only for a different price,

And in a belt will bow at the end, well

There is in all this reason.

To use b***rd just give up.

Chosen trample I wear.

And suddenly become all good.

Me Joseph called.

But himself for a pile of tea

About youth past bored,

The question I ask myself by accident, —

Why wolves wear the collar?”

In the comments of the Cord said not to touch the dead, and recalled that he was not forced to engage in politics.

We will remind, earlier the Cords on the radio refused to repeat after leading the phrase: “Crimea is ours”. “We’ll see,” replied he, causing an uproar.

