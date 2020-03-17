Cords words about Crimea brought the Russians to the tantrums (video)

The leader of group “Leningrad” Sergey Shnurov, who recently predicted a future in Russian politics, now seem to have crossed their way to public office in Russia. In the Russian segment of social networks are outraged by the act of the musician during his radio call “unreliable”.

On air of radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, the musician was not followed leading to repeat the thesis about the “krymnash” and, having sustained a theatrical pause, dryly commented: “Wait and see”. That was enough to close the question Shnurova policy.

“Crimea is our? — 10 second pause — Wait and see”: Sergey Shnurov closing the way to real politics pic.twitter.com/9lXVxScal0 — Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) March 17, 2020

Many supporters of the “Russian world” disappointed that the Cords are not joined.

There are those who admires the act of the musician:

But most of all were those who wanted his specific answer, not trying to show myself good for everyone.

Recall that the Cords after the Russian annexation of Crimea actively went to concerts in the occupied Peninsula. For deliberate violation of the Ukrainian border, the musician added to the database of the site “Peacemaker”.

His decision to join the Pro-Kremlin “Party of Growth” was harshly criticized. Ksenia Sobchak compared the presence of his in the party with the emergence of a restless horse in a one bedroom apartment.

