Cords words about Crimea brought the Russians to the tantrums (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео)

The leader of group “Leningrad” Sergey Shnurov, who recently predicted a future in Russian politics, now seem to have crossed their way to public office in Russia. In the Russian segment of social networks are outraged by the act of the musician during his radio call “unreliable”.

On air of radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, the musician was not followed leading to repeat the thesis about the “krymnash” and, having sustained a theatrical pause, dryly commented: “Wait and see”. That was enough to close the question Shnurova policy.

Many supporters of the “Russian world” disappointed that the Cords are not joined.

Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео)

Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео) Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео)

There are those who admires the act of the musician:

Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео)

But most of all were those who wanted his specific answer, not trying to show myself good for everyone.

Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео)

Шнуров словами о Крыме довел россиян до истерики (видео)

Recall that the Cords after the Russian annexation of Crimea actively went to concerts in the occupied Peninsula. For deliberate violation of the Ukrainian border, the musician added to the database of the site “Peacemaker”.

His decision to join the Pro-Kremlin “Party of Growth” was harshly criticized. Ksenia Sobchak compared the presence of his in the party with the emergence of a restless horse in a one bedroom apartment.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article