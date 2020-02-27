Corona: beer free-fall because of the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

The Coronavirus has been due to the Corona. In fact, the sale of these beers is in free-fall since the arrival of this virus mediated.

The coronavirus does not cease to speak of him. After that wags have called it ” the virus “beer, Corona has seen the sale of its drinks to fall. MCE TV says it all.

The new coronavirus is frightening. In addition to the many jokes that are racist against asians, the virus is also responsible for the drop in sales of beers, Corona. However, the beer does not have much to do with this virus much-maligned.

Everything has the air of a bad joke, but yet, the numbers do not deceive. According to a survey YouGouv, the beverage in mexico is in free fall overseas. Since it is mediated, 50% of Americans have a negative image of beer, Corona, associated with harm to the Coronavirus.

Corona made the bad buzz due to a Coronavirus

Not number of internet users, prankster or not, have typed in ” virus of the beer “ on Google. What distressed the Canvas and generate fake news. What is sure, is that it is a very bad publicity stunt for Corona. If the Americans have a bad image of this beer, they are only 5% willing to buy one in the next few days, according to data from YouGov. Worse still, 8% of the group’s shares have fallen. However, after the communication of the mother house of Corona, ” on the whole, customers understand that there is no link between the virus and our company “.

So there is no need to remind you that the beer Corona is not at the origin of this disease. In fact, its name simply means “virus crown” in latin, in reference to its shape. That said, new outbreaks appeared in Europe, which leads to much more fear in the collective consciousness. Especially as the symptoms are similar to those of the flu. It is understandable why many are slipping into paranoia. Also, the coronavirus has also given new visibility to an old film of 9 years : Contagion.