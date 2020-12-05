Corona News Ticker: 318 new infections in SH are high | NDR.de – news

Status: 05.12.2020 9:58 a.m.

In the live ticker, NDR.de will inform you today about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg. For reading: the events of Friday on the blog.

The essentials in brief:

Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises starts the season

Districts in Lower Saxony are starting to set up vaccination centers

High: Schleswig-Holstein reports 318 new corona cases

RKI: 23,318 new corona infections registered nationwide

Overview: Tables, maps and graphics on Corona in the northBackground: Come on different case numbers conditions

9:57 am

Payout of “November aid” apparently only from January

The payment of state bridging aid for November is apparently delayed until January. According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, the reason is that the software for processing the applications has not yet been completed. Accordingly, processing can only begin this month, and payments should then be made in the new year. The FDP spoke of an oath of disclosure. The hotel and restaurant association reports frustration and desperation in many companies. The association spoke out in favor of increasing the existing advance payments – otherwise bankruptcies are inevitable. Companies that are affected by the Corona requirements in November should get three quarters of their sales from the previous year replaced.

09:35 am

Hamburg: CDU demands public legal information even in Corona times

The CDU in the Hamburg citizenship calls on the social authority to make it possible for those in need to use the public legal information (ÖRA), especially in times of corona. “In addition to debt counseling, public legal advice is an important point of contact for people with lower incomes, especially in times like these, for help with a variety of problems,” said the parliamentary group’s social expert, Andreas Greuteck, of the German press agency. A CDU inquiry to the Senate revealed that after a complete shutdown in March, half of the 19 ÖRA offices in Hamburg are still closed.

8:50 am

DRK: Volunteering is particularly important in the corona pandemic

Voluntary work is particularly important from the point of view of the Lower Saxony state association of the German Red Cross in the corona pandemic. Without the support of voluntary helpers, society would be in a much worse position in the crisis, as association president Hans Hartmann said on the occasion of today’s International Volunteer Day. Accordingly, volunteers help with neighborhood help, looking after those in need, risk groups and people in need. Volunteers are also currently indispensable when setting up corona test stations and supporting health authorities.

8:03 a.m.

MV: Less support measures for the unemployed

For the unemployed, there were fewer measures by the employment agency and job center in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania this year due to the corona crisis. The number of participants fell by a good 21,000 compared to the previous year, as the Regional Directorate North of the Federal Employment Agency confirmed. The measures concerned are offers for activation and professional integration, ranging from coaching and application training to trial employment with employers. “Of course, the effects of the corona pandemic are not only clearly visible on the job market, but also in the area of ​​job promotion,” said the head of the regional directorate, Margit Haupt-Koopmann. Due to the health and hygiene regulations, further training providers and in companies were not able to offer employment promotion to the same extent as in 2019.

07:37 am

SH: The SPD parliamentary group wants to be vaccinated

The SPD state parliamentary group and the SPD state executive in Schleswig-Holstein want to be vaccinated against corona as soon as a vaccine is approved and available in Germany. “For us this is a matter of course, because after all it is not just about self-protection, but about the protection of all people,” said state chairman Serpil Midyatli of the German press agency. The SPD country chief criticized campaigns against vaccination: “The current campaigns by the self-proclaimed opponents of vaccinations, which mix old myths with gross nonsense, are dangerous disinformation. If too many do not get vaccinated, the consequence will be us not getting the pandemic under control. “

Further information

When is a corona vaccine available? Who will get it first? The NDR reports on current developments in the search for a vaccine. more

06:49 am

RKI: More than 23,000 new infections – 483 more deaths

The Robert Koch Institute reports 23,318 new corona infections. That’s about 1,600 more than a week ago (21,695). Despite the partial lockdown, the number of infections remains at a high level. The seven-day incidence rose to 138.7 per 100,000 population. The federal and state governments are striving to push the value back below the threshold of 50. 483 other people died from or with the virus. This has increased the number of deaths since the pandemic began to 18,517. Only last Wednesday there was a new high of 487 deaths. In total, around 1.15 million people in Germany have been shown to be infected with the corona virus. According to the RKI, around 835,700 people are considered recovered.

06:35 am

Aida Cruises season starts: “AIDAperla” starts in Gran Canaria

The cruise ship “AIDAperla” of the shipping company Aida Cruises starts today from Las Palmas on Gran Canaria for a one-week tour around the Canary Islands. Around 800 guests will be on the ship, which is designed for 3,300 passengers. It is the new start for Aida Cruises in this season marked by the corona pandemic. According to Aida CEO Michael Thamm, all passengers need a negative, maximum 72 hours old PCR test. There were strict hygiene and distance rules on board, and only guided shore excursions were possible. Medical care on board, including test capacities, is adequately provided for, depending on the situation.

06:34 am

Counties start building vaccination centers – THW and fire brigade help

Many districts and independent cities in Lower Saxony are starting to set up vaccination centers these days. Wilhelmshaven is one of the first cities to start setting up a vaccination station in a former supermarket in an industrial area. With the support of the technical relief organization and the fire brigade, partition walls are initially to be installed in the empty building. After that, furnishings and signs should follow. The districts and urban districts had until the beginning of the week to submit suggestions for possible locations to the state. In Hanover, for example, vaccinations are to be carried out on the exhibition grounds, in other places town halls, former schools or sports halls are rented.

06:33 am

Schleswig-Holstein registered 318 new infections – the highest level

According to the state government, 318 new corona cases were reported in Schleswig-Holstein within one day. This is the highest number of new infections in the country to date. The previous high was reached on October 30th – with 313 reported cases within one day. Yesterday the number of new infections was 245, on Saturday last week it was 180. The value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week in Schleswig-Holstein was 46.7 according to the state government in the evening. That is the highest value so far this week. 15,383 infections have been detected since the beginning of the pandemic. Around 12,100 people are considered recovered, 114 are currently in hospital, 24 of them in the country’s intensive care units. The number of people who died in connection with a corona infection rose by one – to now 264.

06:32 am

Corona drives many people into debt

Some abandon jobs, others lose their jobs completely. Debt counselor Arndt Becker helps them – by a margin.

VIDEO: Corona pandemic drives many into debt (4 min)

06:32 am

The ticker starts on Saturday

Even today, NDR.de will keep you up to date on the effects of the corona pandemic in northern Germany. In the live ticker you will find all the important news, as well as content from the NDR radio and television programs.

The infection situation on Friday: 1,226 in Lower Saxony, 496 in Hamburg, 245 in Schleswig-Holstein, 160 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and 141 in State of Bremen.

FAQ, podcast and background

The heads of state and federal government have extended the partial lockdown until January 10th. An overview of all the rules. more

When is a corona vaccine available? Who will get it first? The NDR reports on current developments in the search for a vaccine. more

The plans for corona vaccination centers are becoming more specific. Logistics and storage are also being prepared in Northern Germany. more

Here you will find all episodes broadcast so far for reading and listening to as well as a scientific glossary and much more. more

Automated graphics: How many Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units? The current status of the occupancy. more

At the end of 2019, a previously unknown lung disease broke out in China and spread around the world. On February 27, there is the first case in the north. The most important events at a glance. more

The corona pandemic has massively changed everyday life. The virus has spread. What else has to be considered? What did the research show? Questions and answers about the coronavirus. more

The coronavirus blogs for reading